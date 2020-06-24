1742 N Rhodes Street, Apt 304

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

1742 N Rhodes Street #304 Arlington VA 22201.

Available April 1st. AGENTS WELCOME!

Arlington living at its best. Don't miss your chance at the famous Arlington urban lifestyle at a great price!

This designer modeled one bedroom unit in highly desired Colonial Village offers large bedroom, upgraded kitchen and bath, wood floors.

Park the car and enjoy walking to Metro, dozens of restaurants and bars. For the outdoor enthusiast, only minutes to several large parks/green areas. Farmers Market. Bike/Running trails.

Minutes to Potomac River, Washington DC, Reagan National Airport. Close to most major routes.

Pets on a case by case basis.

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Google & Yelp!