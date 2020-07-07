525 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA 22203 Ashton Heights
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 21
$2,495
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft
Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 29
$2,530
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft
Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 4
$2,530
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Located just five miles from Downtown Washington D.C., Birchwood, a smoke-free community, is the perfect place to call home in the beautiful Arlington, VA neighborhood. Where luxury and convenience meet, you'll find our perfect fit in any of our various one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Ranging from 741 and 1587 square feet, our incredibly spacious layouts provide the comfort only home can provide. Each home features amenities such as plush wall-to-wall carpeting showcasing designer lighting and abundant walk-in closet space. From fully-equipped kitchens to soundproofing between residences, you'll find everything you need and more at Birchwood! Enjoy the view from your very own private balcony because where you live matters, and relish in the living convenience of in-home washers and dryers. Come tour your future luxury apartment home today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water