Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Birchwood

525 N Pollard St · (703) 215-9392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 N Pollard St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
online portal
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Located just five miles from Downtown Washington D.C., Birchwood, a smoke-free community, is the perfect place to call home in the beautiful Arlington, VA neighborhood. Where luxury and convenience meet, you'll find our perfect fit in any of our various one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Ranging from 741 and 1587 square feet, our incredibly spacious layouts provide the comfort only home can provide. Each home features amenities such as plush wall-to-wall carpeting showcasing designer lighting and abundant walk-in closet space. From fully-equipped kitchens to soundproofing between residences, you'll find everything you need and more at Birchwood! Enjoy the view from your very own private balcony because where you live matters, and relish in the living convenience of in-home washers and dryers. Come tour your future luxury apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Monthly services charge (Gas, electric, water, trash, sewage) 1BD: $85; 1BD + Den: $105; 2BD: $105; 2BD + Den: $130; 3BD: $130
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 545 Birchwood: 1st garage space: $95/month; 2nd & 3rd garage space: $125/month each; 525 Birchwood: 1 garage space: $95/month; 1 outdoor lot space: $75/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchwood have any available units?
Birchwood has 10 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchwood have?
Some of Birchwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
Birchwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Birchwood pet-friendly?
No, Birchwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Birchwood offer parking?
Yes, Birchwood offers parking.
Does Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Birchwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchwood have a pool?
No, Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does Birchwood have accessible units?
Yes, Birchwood has accessible units.
Does Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchwood has units with dishwashers.
