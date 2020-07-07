Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage bbq/grill bike storage business center e-payments game room guest parking internet access online portal

NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Located just five miles from Downtown Washington D.C., Birchwood, a smoke-free community, is the perfect place to call home in the beautiful Arlington, VA neighborhood. Where luxury and convenience meet, you'll find our perfect fit in any of our various one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Ranging from 741 and 1587 square feet, our incredibly spacious layouts provide the comfort only home can provide. Each home features amenities such as plush wall-to-wall carpeting showcasing designer lighting and abundant walk-in closet space. From fully-equipped kitchens to soundproofing between residences, you'll find everything you need and more at Birchwood! Enjoy the view from your very own private balcony because where you live matters, and relish in the living convenience of in-home washers and dryers. Come tour your future luxury apartment home today!