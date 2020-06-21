1212 N QUANTICO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with fireplace>Nice size bedrooms>Upper level full bath w/tub>Large, eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet storage>Finished rec. room with daylight and 2nd fireplace>Rear patio off kitchen>GARAGE>Energy efficient gas heat + Central A/C>Slate front walkway>SUPER desirable location: Close to top schools; BJ's Wholesale; shopping; restaurants; Westover Village; 2 farmer's markets; parks; tennis; recreation; extensive bike trail system>Only 1/2 mile to I-66 and easy commute downtown>Shows well>Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed