1212 N QUANTICO STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1212 N QUANTICO STREET

1212 North Quantico Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Madison Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with fireplace>Nice size bedrooms>Upper level full bath w/tub>Large, eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet storage>Finished rec. room with daylight and 2nd fireplace>Rear patio off kitchen>GARAGE>Energy efficient gas heat + Central A/C>Slate front walkway>SUPER desirable location: Close to top schools; BJ's Wholesale; shopping; restaurants; Westover Village; 2 farmer's markets; parks; tennis; recreation; extensive bike trail system>Only 1/2 mile to I-66 and easy commute downtown>Shows well>Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have any available units?
1212 N QUANTICO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have?
Some of 1212 N QUANTICO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 N QUANTICO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1212 N QUANTICO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 N QUANTICO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET does offer parking.
Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have a pool?
No, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have accessible units?
No, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 N QUANTICO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 N QUANTICO STREET has units with dishwashers.
