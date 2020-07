Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool table shuffle board

Boutique is the feeling of being at home. Discover apartments in Ballston, VA that deliver an elegant and urban style. With elegant touches throughout 672 Flats, it's easy to imagine a life in one of our apartments. Boutique is in the center of it all. It's your small corner of the big city, with everything you want within just a few blocks. Grab gourmet food, shop with an eye for design, experience nightlife at innumerable spots in Arlington. Plus, all of DC is just a short trip away.