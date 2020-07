1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 933-W

Amenities

AVAILABILITY DATE:

October 1st



INCLUDED IN RENTAL RATES:

all utilties, cable tv, wifi and taxes. Parking available for $130.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped Apartment

Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flatwear, dishes, toaster, coffee maker, etc.)

All Utilities, Cable TV, WiFi, Taxes Included

Updated Kitchen and Bathroom

Linens and Bedding are Provided

Elegantly Decorated with Updated Furniture

Queen Size Bed

New Wood Floors

9th Floor Apartment

?Plenty of Closets & Storage Space in this Unit

2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro

Resort-like Amenities (see below)

Very Desirable Residential Location

1 Metro Stop to DC or 2 Metro Stops to Penatgon

Walking Distance to EVERYTHING

Non-Smoking Apartment



BUILDING AMENITIES:

Huge Fitness Center

Billiard Tables

24 Hr Gatehouse Security

Barbecue Grills

Picnic Area

Walking to Everything

Parking On Site

Bicycle Room

Steam Room & Sauna

Entertainment CenterFront Desk Concierge

On-Site Dry Cleaners

On-Site Hair Salon

On-Site Market

Swimming Pool

Jacuzzi

Laundry Facilities

Parcel Service

Lock Out Service

DVD Rentals On-Site