Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center coffee bar conference room fire pit guest suite hot tub lobby pool table

Be one of the first to live at The Clark, a brand-new apartment community in Crystal City. Located on the west bank of the Potomac River, right off Jefferson Davis Hwy (Rt. 1), The Clark is right in the middle of everything: Washington, DC, Arlington, and Alexandria are all within a 15-minute drive, and Ronald Reagan Int'I Airport is fewer than 5 minutes away. The Clark offers brand-new, airy apartment homes featuring stunning simplicity, complete with on-trend fixtures and finishes. The best part is direct access to a private outdoor space that capitalizes on the superior views of Arlington.



The Clark’s amazing amenity package is built to enrich, encourage, and empower a modern urban lifestyle. From the open-air rooftop terrace with a cascading waterfall feature to the entertainment lounge with private dining, every common space was built to help you live smarter, better, and happier. Experience life at The Clark today.