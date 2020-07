Bell at Courthouse

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

fee: $500

limit: 3

restrictions: Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons. ** All pet fees, pet deposits, pet rent, weight limits, and the maximum number of pets allowed per apartment are subject to change at any time without notice and may be subject to certain restrictions. Contact the management office for the most up-to-date information.

Dogs rent: $65/month per dog