All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11921 Stonehollow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11921 Stonehollow Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

11921 Stonehollow Dr

11921 Stonehollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11921 Stonehollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf671030d8 ---- Tall trees and unique architecture give the community a distinctive atmosphere. Three resort-style swimming pools are available with sparkling depths and plenty of room for laps and relaxation. The charming poolside sundecks also have access to grilling and picnic areas. Stop by our upgraded twenty-four-hour fitness center, which comes complete with state-of-the-art equipment. If you need to complete some work away from the distractions of home, you can take advantage of the business center with complimentary Wi-Fi. This gated community also makes a great home for your pet with two on-site dog parks for you to enjoy. The clubhouse is rentable for your next major event, or you can simply stop by to take part in one of the community activities Beyond the front gates are plenty of opportunities for dining, shopping and recreation as well with Topgolf and The Domain Shopping Center just blocks away. There is plenty to do at the pet-friendly apartments in Austin, TX. Folio is ready and waiting!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have any available units?
11921 Stonehollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have?
Some of 11921 Stonehollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11921 Stonehollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11921 Stonehollow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 Stonehollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11921 Stonehollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr offer parking?
No, 11921 Stonehollow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 Stonehollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11921 Stonehollow Dr has a pool.
Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 11921 Stonehollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 Stonehollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11921 Stonehollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Twenty 15
2015 Cedar Bend Dr
Austin, TX 78758
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Urban Oaks
6725 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin