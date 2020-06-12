Apartment List
605 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

605 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

North Burnet
53 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
$
Barton Hills
18 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
19 Units Available
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1173 sqft
Close to Bull Creek and N Capital of Texas Highway. Built-in bookshelves, fireplace, oversized closets, video library, and gated entrance. Pet-friendly (with some limitations).
Franklin Park
9 Units Available
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1077 sqft
Discover your new home at Woodway Village! Conveniently located off the IH-35 Corridor, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
$
Crestview
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
35 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
47 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1249 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
24 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
North Shoal Creek
19 Units Available
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1062 sqft
Just minutes away from University of Texas at Austin, accessible via UT shuttle. Residents enjoy pools, BBQ areas and a dog park with dog wash. Apartments have plush carpeting, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets.
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
31 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Scofield Farms
13 Units Available
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
$
17 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Franklin Park
28 Units Available
Stassney Woods
1800 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$988
997 sqft
Located near I-35 and the downtown entertainment district. This trendy community offers two pools, a large whirlpool space, a playscape, and a business center. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with full-size appliances.
11 Units Available
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
991 sqft
Prime location close to major freeways, downtown shopping and dining, University of Texas. Spacious homes have large kitchens with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
Village at Western Oaks
58 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
$
Milwood
58 Units Available
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1154 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
34 Units Available
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
923 sqft
Nestled into a residential community near Austin's nightlife. On-site amenities include 25-acres of green space, lighted tennis courts, grilling areas, and two pools. Apartments feature open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, and faux wood floors.
$
28 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1077 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
24 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1149 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
$
33 Units Available
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1125 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Tenants get access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and pool. Right along US 183. Near Balcones Country Club.
Zilker
94 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

