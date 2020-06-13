Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

320 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Townes On 10th
1200 10th Street, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1438 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1530 sqft
Townes On Tenth Townhomes, located in Pflugerville, Texas is a community that offers spacious townhome rentals with all the featured amenities you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Heatherwilde
15 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Rental Homes
1108 Legacy Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1485 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
1882 sqft
Offering three- and four-bedroom floor plans, these spacious homes feature amenities like direct access two-car garages, designer flooring, LED lighting, and front and back yards.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.
Verified

Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heatherwilde
1 Unit Available
17700 Wiseman Drive
17700 Wiseman Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1508 sqft
Two Story Home for Rent - Heatherwilde Neighborhood - Located in the Heatherwilde neighborhood with nearby shopping, dining & easy access to major roadways is this lovely two-story home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
624 landon samuel loop
624 Landon Samuel Loop, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2417 sqft
HOME HAS ALL UPGRADES! 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE - PISD SCHOOL DISTRICT - 4 BEDROOM WITH OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS. BACK YARD RETREAT GATE OPENS UP TO A CREEK IN THE BACK. BACK PORCH HAS TV STAND THAT WILL STAY.

Median Rent in Pflugerville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pflugerville is $1,298, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,602.
Studio
$1,071
1 Bed
$1,298
2 Beds
$1,602
3+ Beds
$2,171
City GuidePflugerville
A high school football team - the Pflugerville Panthers - put this town on the map by winning 55 consecutive games. It doesn't get much more Texan than that.

One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA.

Finding a Place to Rent in Pflugerville

If you've been eying Pflugerville, you're not the only one. And if you settle down in the area and you think it looks familiar, it probably is. The television show "Friday Night Lights," and the films "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" were all shot there. Of course, the area has much more to offer than just a great location and a landscape made famous by an Emmy-winning television program. Keep reading to find out more.

Pflugerville has plenty of apartment complexes and rental homes for residents who are looking to settle down in the area and officially put a silent "P" in their addresses. Like in much of Austin, apartments in Pflugerville come in a variety of sizes, most commonly one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom offerings. Finding a studio for rent is likely to be harder, as apartments in this area tend to be more spacious.

With numerous residential neighborhoods with single-unit homes, you're also likely a find solid house rental in Pflugerville or some great condos to rent. If you're seeking out that new house smell (to the nth power), Pflugerville's fast growth means you'll likely have some new construction to choose from.

Neighborhoods in Pflugerville

Now that you've figured out how to pronounce Pflugerville like a local, it's time to get to know the neighborhoods.

Meadow Park South: If you like to get outside, finding a home in Meadow Park South could be the right choice for you. This neighborhood borders Gilleland Creek Park on two sides, giving residents super close access to the popular green space. Gilleland Creek Park has a hike and bike trail, a BBQ area, a covered pavilion, a Jr. Olympic size pool and other great outdoor entertainment features. Because this neighborhood features a mix of construction from the '80s and '90s, residents will be able to enjoy the more established feel of the neighborhood without having to deal with the perils of super old construction. As an added bonus, this neighborhood also puts you just a short walk from popular restaurants and cafes, including the local favorite Dazzle Coffee.

Brookhollow: With Pflugerville's recent population growth, many of the homes are much newer. Brookhollow - on the other hand - gives residents a much more established and cozy feel. Streets with homes built in the 1980s and lined with more mature trees give this neighborhood an overall charming sensibility.

** Falcon Point:** If the words "new" and "shiny" describe your desired living style, Falcon Point might be a great place to look. This area is a newer, planned community that offers a ton of amenities to make your life easier. The community comes with a Residents Club, which features pools, a tennis court, fitness center, basketball court and multi-purpose entertainment spaces. And while Pflugerville has plenty of events, this neighborhood has its own schedule of things to do, including free concerts, annual celebrations like the spring fling and fall festival as well as special events like a casino night. If you want to get your shopping and errands completed in a jiffy, this is also an ideal location. Falcon Point is located right across the street from the Stone Hill Town Center, which is home to a gym, numerous home good stores, a movie theatre, medical providers, clothing stores, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Life in Pflugerville

As the closest northern suburb of Austin, Pflugerville gives residents the opportunity to drive into Austin, but the area also houses everything that residents require for day to day needs. It may not have big live music venues or tech conferences, but the area has plenty of local gens that residents rave about, including Dazzle Coffee, Taste of Ethiopia and Pecan Street Station.

But if you thought this was just a sleepy little suburban town, you thought wrong. Pflugerville residents like to have a good time. Especially when it comes to having festivals. Make that pfestivals. Seriously, every season is complete with festive local celebrations, including the Pfall ChiliPfest, the Pfall Pfest Craft Show, Holidays in at Heritage Park and the Spring Pfling. That's a lot of silent "P's."

And that list doesn't even include the town's annual summer festivals, when the celebrations really heat up. In the summer residents can enjoy Music in the Park, which showcases local live bands and local food vendors in Pfluger Park every other Friday in the summer. There's also the popular Pfarmers Market, the Lake Pflugerville Triathlon and the Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival.

In other words, there are a lot of occasions to have a great time in Pflugerville. Not that you need an occasion as an excuse. One of the most popular attractions in the town is Lake Pflugerville, where many residents like to enjoy the nice (or oppressively hot) weather. Lake Pflugerville gives you a variety of options for outdoor exercise and entertainment. The lake has a pavilion, a stretch of beach, fishing piers, grilling areas, kayaks, canoes, windsurfing, a three-mile running and jogging trail and more. If that water recreation isn't enough for you, Pflugerville is also home to the new Hawaiian Falls waterpark.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month

Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville

    As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.

    • Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
    • While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Pflugerville?
    In Pflugerville, the median rent is $1,071 for a studio, $1,298 for a 1-bedroom, $1,602 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,171 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pflugerville, check out our monthly Pflugerville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Pflugerville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Pflugerville area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Pflugerville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pflugerville from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, New Braunfels, and Cedar Park.

