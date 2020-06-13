320 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX📍
1 of 6
1 of 37
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 5
1 of 24
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 50
1 of 27
1 of 47
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 23
One of the best parts of living in Pflugerville may be listening to your out-of-town friends pronounce it "P-fluger-ville" (the "p" is silent). Pflugerville is a small community that sits just north of Austin. While it certainly is a suburb, it's so close that it feels more like a small extension of the Texas capital. It's just a quick 20-minute drive from downtown Austin, so residents can experience all that the capital has to offer (music festivals, tech gatherings, the greenbelt!) and still come home to a place with a cozy small town feel. Pflugerville's prime location doesn't just have to do with its proximity to Austin. The area is also just south of Round Rock, so residents can also quickly access that city's most popular spots, including the Round Rock Premium Outlets, the Dell Diamond and IKEA.
If you've been eying Pflugerville, you're not the only one. And if you settle down in the area and you think it looks familiar, it probably is. The television show "Friday Night Lights," and the films "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" were all shot there. Of course, the area has much more to offer than just a great location and a landscape made famous by an Emmy-winning television program. Keep reading to find out more.
Pflugerville has plenty of apartment complexes and rental homes for residents who are looking to settle down in the area and officially put a silent "P" in their addresses. Like in much of Austin, apartments in Pflugerville come in a variety of sizes, most commonly one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom offerings. Finding a studio for rent is likely to be harder, as apartments in this area tend to be more spacious.
With numerous residential neighborhoods with single-unit homes, you're also likely a find solid house rental in Pflugerville or some great condos to rent. If you're seeking out that new house smell (to the nth power), Pflugerville's fast growth means you'll likely have some new construction to choose from.
Now that you've figured out how to pronounce Pflugerville like a local, it's time to get to know the neighborhoods.
Meadow Park South: If you like to get outside, finding a home in Meadow Park South could be the right choice for you. This neighborhood borders Gilleland Creek Park on two sides, giving residents super close access to the popular green space. Gilleland Creek Park has a hike and bike trail, a BBQ area, a covered pavilion, a Jr. Olympic size pool and other great outdoor entertainment features. Because this neighborhood features a mix of construction from the '80s and '90s, residents will be able to enjoy the more established feel of the neighborhood without having to deal with the perils of super old construction. As an added bonus, this neighborhood also puts you just a short walk from popular restaurants and cafes, including the local favorite Dazzle Coffee.
Brookhollow: With Pflugerville's recent population growth, many of the homes are much newer. Brookhollow - on the other hand - gives residents a much more established and cozy feel. Streets with homes built in the 1980s and lined with more mature trees give this neighborhood an overall charming sensibility.
** Falcon Point:** If the words "new" and "shiny" describe your desired living style, Falcon Point might be a great place to look. This area is a newer, planned community that offers a ton of amenities to make your life easier. The community comes with a Residents Club, which features pools, a tennis court, fitness center, basketball court and multi-purpose entertainment spaces. And while Pflugerville has plenty of events, this neighborhood has its own schedule of things to do, including free concerts, annual celebrations like the spring fling and fall festival as well as special events like a casino night. If you want to get your shopping and errands completed in a jiffy, this is also an ideal location. Falcon Point is located right across the street from the Stone Hill Town Center, which is home to a gym, numerous home good stores, a movie theatre, medical providers, clothing stores, restaurants and entertainment venues.
As the closest northern suburb of Austin, Pflugerville gives residents the opportunity to drive into Austin, but the area also houses everything that residents require for day to day needs. It may not have big live music venues or tech conferences, but the area has plenty of local gens that residents rave about, including Dazzle Coffee, Taste of Ethiopia and Pecan Street Station.
But if you thought this was just a sleepy little suburban town, you thought wrong. Pflugerville residents like to have a good time. Especially when it comes to having festivals. Make that pfestivals. Seriously, every season is complete with festive local celebrations, including the Pfall ChiliPfest, the Pfall Pfest Craft Show, Holidays in at Heritage Park and the Spring Pfling. That's a lot of silent "P's."
And that list doesn't even include the town's annual summer festivals, when the celebrations really heat up. In the summer residents can enjoy Music in the Park, which showcases local live bands and local food vendors in Pfluger Park every other Friday in the summer. There's also the popular Pfarmers Market, the Lake Pflugerville Triathlon and the Pflugerville Pfirecracker Pfestival.
In other words, there are a lot of occasions to have a great time in Pflugerville. Not that you need an occasion as an excuse. One of the most popular attractions in the town is Lake Pflugerville, where many residents like to enjoy the nice (or oppressively hot) weather. Lake Pflugerville gives you a variety of options for outdoor exercise and entertainment. The lake has a pavilion, a stretch of beach, fishing piers, grilling areas, kayaks, canoes, windsurfing, a three-mile running and jogging trail and more. If that water recreation isn't enough for you, Pflugerville is also home to the new Hawaiian Falls waterpark.
June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month
Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville
As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.
- Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
- While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.