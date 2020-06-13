320 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Neighborhoods in Pflugerville

Now that you've figured out how to pronounce Pflugerville like a local, it's time to get to know the neighborhoods.

Meadow Park South: If you like to get outside, finding a home in Meadow Park South could be the right choice for you. This neighborhood borders Gilleland Creek Park on two sides, giving residents super close access to the popular green space. Gilleland Creek Park has a hike and bike trail, a BBQ area, a covered pavilion, a Jr. Olympic size pool and other great outdoor entertainment features. Because this neighborhood features a mix of construction from the '80s and '90s, residents will be able to enjoy the more established feel of the neighborhood without having to deal with the perils of super old construction. As an added bonus, this neighborhood also puts you just a short walk from popular restaurants and cafes, including the local favorite Dazzle Coffee.

Brookhollow: With Pflugerville's recent population growth, many of the homes are much newer. Brookhollow - on the other hand - gives residents a much more established and cozy feel. Streets with homes built in the 1980s and lined with more mature trees give this neighborhood an overall charming sensibility.

** Falcon Point:** If the words "new" and "shiny" describe your desired living style, Falcon Point might be a great place to look. This area is a newer, planned community that offers a ton of amenities to make your life easier. The community comes with a Residents Club, which features pools, a tennis court, fitness center, basketball court and multi-purpose entertainment spaces. And while Pflugerville has plenty of events, this neighborhood has its own schedule of things to do, including free concerts, annual celebrations like the spring fling and fall festival as well as special events like a casino night. If you want to get your shopping and errands completed in a jiffy, this is also an ideal location. Falcon Point is located right across the street from the Stone Hill Town Center, which is home to a gym, numerous home good stores, a movie theatre, medical providers, clothing stores, restaurants and entertainment venues.