157 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
850 sqft
Come and enjoy the quiet and relaxed living of The Creek nestled in Round Rock, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Warner Ranch
27 Units Available
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
La Frontera Village
23 Units Available
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1189 sqft
Stunning community right near the lake and minutes from everything. Luxury amenities and furnishings throughout, including granite countertops and hardwood floors. Suites include laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly property. New construction.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1237 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Bryan - Sloan
9 Units Available
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
905 sqft
Recently upgraded homes with faux wooden flooring, fireplaces, two-tone paint and designer lighting fixtures. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, jacuzzi and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Teravista
21 Units Available
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1364 sqft
Apartments have granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, new hardware and plumbing fixtures. Resort-style community features a fitness center, billiards and social lounge. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Cat Hollow
46 Units Available
The Landing at Round Rock
7711 OConnor Road, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1529 sqft
The Landing at Round Rock Apartments feature a number of floor plans to suit your needs, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Luxury trimmings and elegant exteriors. Resort-style pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
867 sqft
Recently renovated interiors with brushed nickel cabinet pulls, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Pet-friendly community sports courts, coffee cafe, and picnic areas. Moments from I-35 north of Highway 45.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Round Rock just got better! Topping off one of America’s best places to live-- Bexley Round Rock Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
924 sqft
Located in the heart of Round Rock, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are close to shopping, dining and I-35. Community has a fitness center, resort-style pool and sport court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell at Teravista, Round Rock, TX is close to the region's best schools and near the Texas State University School of Nursing. The gated apartments come with in-unit laundry, ceiling fan and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
19 Units Available
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1454 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
10 Units Available
The Falls Round Rock
515 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1152 sqft
If you're in search of a peaceful residence near Austin's lively music and entertainment scene, look no further than The Falls Round Rock. Conveniently located off Highway 79 in Round Rock, Texas close to major thoroughfares such as I-35 and TX-130.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
10 Units Available
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A sparkling pool and children's play area round out this community's amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and fireplaces. Bowman Park and the shops along I-35 are just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
24 Units Available
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with granite counters and a fireplace. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the business center and gym as you need. Spend your free time at nearby Round Rock Premium Outlets. Easy access to I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Westwind
12 Units Available
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1109 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.

Median Rent in Round Rock

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Round Rock is $1,298, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,603.
Studio
$1,071
1 Bed
$1,298
2 Beds
$1,603
3+ Beds
$2,172
City GuideRound Rock
In 1854, Thomas C. Oatts named the city after a round rock located in the middle of a creek. Apparently Mr. Oatts didn't have many sources of inspiration.

Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.

Having trouble with Craigslist Round Rock? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding a Place to Rent in Round Rock

There are plenty of options for you if you're searching for apartments for rent and home rentals of various sizes and styles in Round Rock. This city has rentals that range from studios to four bedroom town houses.

However, that thing they say about everything being bigger in Texas is actually true - so you may have the hardest time finding a studio apartment. Floor plans tend to be spacious in this area, so if you like to spread out, there's a good chance you'll find something to suit your fancy (including a variety of house rentals.)

The apartment complexes in Round Rock range from basic offerings to resort-style luxury complexes with high-end fixtures, garden tubs, vaulted ceilings, private garages, fitness classes and more.

Whatever style of living you're looking for, Round Rock is not only likely to have a rental that fits the bill, but you'll probably face less competition for prime rentals than you would in Austin's city limits. So take advantage of the availability and snag something you really love.

Neighborhoods in Round Rock

Now that you've chosen Round Rock, it's important to pick a neighborhood that speaks to your lifestyle. Take a look at some of the neighborhoods below to get an idea of what Round Rock has to offer.

Teravista: Conveniently located close to I-35 (but not right up against it) Teravista is a large master-planned area that is focused around the 18-hole Teravista Golf Club. Residents of this area have access to a Resident's Club that features a fitness center, athletic courts, playgrounds, a Junior Olympic pool, event spaces and other convenient amenities. The different parts of this neighborhood are connected by running and biking trails, so you don't have to venture far to work up a sweat.

Rolling Ridge: While many Round Rock areas feature newer construction, Rolling Ridge is one of the neighborhoods that has older construction (but not too old, we're talking the 90's.) Located east of I-35, Rolling Ridge is a solid neighborhood choice especially for people who don't like the sight (or sounds) of new construction all around them.

Forest Creek: One of the most luxurious areas in Round Rock, Forest Creek is centered on the scenic, award-winning 18-hole Forest Creek Golf Course. The area is farther removed from the main highway of I-35, making it a good place for people who want a more peaceful lifestyle over a more convenient location. Many of the homes in Forest Creek sit on large plots of land, and the home rentals are no exception. In Forest Creek you can find spacious townhouse-style apartments that feature luxury amenities, attached covered parking and dedicated driveways.

** Mayfield Ranch:** If you can't live without a daily dose of nature in your life, you might feel right at home in the Mayfield Ranch neighborhood. This area is on the west side of Round Rock and sits right against the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, which serves up nearly 800 acres of green space. That means you have super close access to a park with 18-hole disc golf, a track, a football field, numerous basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields and soccer fields. This neighborhood also lies on the border of Round Rock and the neighboring community of Leander, so residents can easily enjoy the best that both communities have to offer. Even though Mayfield is a master-planned community, the living spaces were built by different developers, so the area doesn't have that weird cookie-cutter feel.

Life in Round Rock

Austin is one of the most in-demand areas on the map. Everywhere you look, Austin seems to pop up as one of the best places in the country to live. While Round Rock is technically a suburb of Austin, Austin's small size means that Round Rock is still remarkably close to Austin's city center -- only about a 20 minute drive away.

That means that Round Rock residents can still confidently lay claim to Austin and take full advantage of its many cool offerings -- including renowned live music performances, vibrant downtown nightlife and more than 800 acres of greenbelt. Not to mention the top tourist attractions such as South by Southwest, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Formula One Weekend, the Pecan Street Festival and the Trail of Lights.

Round Rock residents may even have the upper hand, because while they can enjoy the benefits of Round Rock, they aren't as privy to Austin's fast-growth issues, which include more traffic jams, bigger crowds and increased difficulty finding homes.

Round Rock also delivers the cozier vibe of a smaller community that some people crave. You're much more likely to run into your neighbor or spot a familiar face when you're at the grocery store. However, coziness does come with a cost. Some Round Rock residents complain about the high number of toll roads in the area. But if that's the trade-off for the kind of traffic the Austin area has to endure, we don't think paying is a toll is too bad of a deal.

Like to shop? You're in the right place because Round Rock gives you prime access to one of the best discount shopping destinations in central Texas. You can spend a whole weekend hunting for deals in the more than 200-acre shopping center, which features more than 125 stores. Another bonus for Swedish furniture fans (or people who enjoy meatballs at low prices) is that Round Rock houses an IKEA. That means you can zip in and grab a new rug or lamp instead of having to plan a trip to the furniture supercenter like your nearby Austinite friends.

If you're a baseball fan who also likes to save a few pennies, you'll want to spend some serious time at the Dell Diamond, an award-winning minor league baseball field that's a popular attraction for residents all over the area. The baseball field is actually home to the Round Rock Express, which is the minor league team for the Texas Rangers. People from around the city come for the great game play, the affordable tickets and the cool stadium features, which include a pool, a hot tub, a simulated rock wall, trampoline, basketball court and simulated pitching.

June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month

Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock

    As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.

    • Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
    • While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Round Rock’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Round Rock renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartmen...

    View full Round Rock Renter Survey

    Here’s how Round Rock ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A+
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    A
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Round Rock’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Round Rock renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Round Rock, some aspects can be better."

    Key Findings in Round Rock include the following:

    • Round Rock renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Round Rock were pet-friendliness and safety and low crime rate, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Round Rock renters are public transit and commute time, which both received scores of F.
    • Round Rock earned similar scores compared to other cities in Texas like Austin (A-) and San Antonio (A-), but earned higher marks than Houston (B+) and Dallas (B).
    • Round Rock did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Portland (B), Phoenix (B-) and Indianapolis (C+).
      • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Round Rock?
    In Round Rock, the median rent is $1,071 for a studio, $1,298 for a 1-bedroom, $1,603 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,172 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Round Rock, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Round Rock?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Round Rock include Forest Creek, and La Frontera Village.
    How pet-friendly is Round Rock?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Round Rock received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Round Rock?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Round Rock received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Round Rock?
    Round Rock renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Round Rock did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Round Rock?
    Round Rock renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Round Rock did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Round Rock?
    Some of the colleges located in the Round Rock area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Round Rock?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Round Rock from include Austin, Killeen, Pflugerville, Cedar Park, and Georgetown.

