157 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX📍
Round Rock has been heating up over the last decade, and we're not just talking about the summer temperature (although that does get pretty high, now that we mention it, but we're digressing). Round Rock has been finding its way onto multiple "best places to live" lists in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. For one thing, it's got a great location just north of Austin (you know, that other city that people are always raving about). And while the suburbs of many major cities are so far out that people never venture into the city center, that's not the case here. Round Rock sits on a major highway that places it just a 20-minute drive away from Austin's downtown. However, Round Rock is appealing for more than just accessibility reasons. It's actually the headquarters of Dell, so there are numerous food, shopping and entertainment venues that support that massive population of employees. In addition to housing a variety of things to do, Round Rock retains a small town charm and coziness that Austin can't match.
There are plenty of options for you if you're searching for apartments for rent and home rentals of various sizes and styles in Round Rock. This city has rentals that range from studios to four bedroom town houses.
However, that thing they say about everything being bigger in Texas is actually true - so you may have the hardest time finding a studio apartment. Floor plans tend to be spacious in this area, so if you like to spread out, there's a good chance you'll find something to suit your fancy (including a variety of house rentals.)
The apartment complexes in Round Rock range from basic offerings to resort-style luxury complexes with high-end fixtures, garden tubs, vaulted ceilings, private garages, fitness classes and more.
Whatever style of living you're looking for, Round Rock is not only likely to have a rental that fits the bill, but you'll probably face less competition for prime rentals than you would in Austin's city limits. So take advantage of the availability and snag something you really love.
Now that you've chosen Round Rock, it's important to pick a neighborhood that speaks to your lifestyle. Take a look at some of the neighborhoods below to get an idea of what Round Rock has to offer.
Teravista: Conveniently located close to I-35 (but not right up against it) Teravista is a large master-planned area that is focused around the 18-hole Teravista Golf Club. Residents of this area have access to a Resident's Club that features a fitness center, athletic courts, playgrounds, a Junior Olympic pool, event spaces and other convenient amenities. The different parts of this neighborhood are connected by running and biking trails, so you don't have to venture far to work up a sweat.
Rolling Ridge: While many Round Rock areas feature newer construction, Rolling Ridge is one of the neighborhoods that has older construction (but not too old, we're talking the 90's.) Located east of I-35, Rolling Ridge is a solid neighborhood choice especially for people who don't like the sight (or sounds) of new construction all around them.
Forest Creek: One of the most luxurious areas in Round Rock, Forest Creek is centered on the scenic, award-winning 18-hole Forest Creek Golf Course. The area is farther removed from the main highway of I-35, making it a good place for people who want a more peaceful lifestyle over a more convenient location. Many of the homes in Forest Creek sit on large plots of land, and the home rentals are no exception. In Forest Creek you can find spacious townhouse-style apartments that feature luxury amenities, attached covered parking and dedicated driveways.
** Mayfield Ranch:** If you can't live without a daily dose of nature in your life, you might feel right at home in the Mayfield Ranch neighborhood. This area is on the west side of Round Rock and sits right against the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, which serves up nearly 800 acres of green space. That means you have super close access to a park with 18-hole disc golf, a track, a football field, numerous basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields and soccer fields. This neighborhood also lies on the border of Round Rock and the neighboring community of Leander, so residents can easily enjoy the best that both communities have to offer. Even though Mayfield is a master-planned community, the living spaces were built by different developers, so the area doesn't have that weird cookie-cutter feel.
Austin is one of the most in-demand areas on the map. Everywhere you look, Austin seems to pop up as one of the best places in the country to live. While Round Rock is technically a suburb of Austin, Austin's small size means that Round Rock is still remarkably close to Austin's city center -- only about a 20 minute drive away.
That means that Round Rock residents can still confidently lay claim to Austin and take full advantage of its many cool offerings -- including renowned live music performances, vibrant downtown nightlife and more than 800 acres of greenbelt. Not to mention the top tourist attractions such as South by Southwest, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Formula One Weekend, the Pecan Street Festival and the Trail of Lights.
Round Rock residents may even have the upper hand, because while they can enjoy the benefits of Round Rock, they aren't as privy to Austin's fast-growth issues, which include more traffic jams, bigger crowds and increased difficulty finding homes.
Round Rock also delivers the cozier vibe of a smaller community that some people crave. You're much more likely to run into your neighbor or spot a familiar face when you're at the grocery store. However, coziness does come with a cost. Some Round Rock residents complain about the high number of toll roads in the area. But if that's the trade-off for the kind of traffic the Austin area has to endure, we don't think paying is a toll is too bad of a deal.
Like to shop? You're in the right place because Round Rock gives you prime access to one of the best discount shopping destinations in central Texas. You can spend a whole weekend hunting for deals in the more than 200-acre shopping center, which features more than 125 stores. Another bonus for Swedish furniture fans (or people who enjoy meatballs at low prices) is that Round Rock houses an IKEA. That means you can zip in and grab a new rug or lamp instead of having to plan a trip to the furniture supercenter like your nearby Austinite friends.
If you're a baseball fan who also likes to save a few pennies, you'll want to spend some serious time at the Dell Diamond, an award-winning minor league baseball field that's a popular attraction for residents all over the area. The baseball field is actually home to the Round Rock Express, which is the minor league team for the Texas Rangers. People from around the city come for the great game play, the affordable tickets and the cool stadium features, which include a pool, a hot tub, a simulated rock wall, trampoline, basketball court and simulated pitching.
June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Round Rock Rent Report. Round Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Round Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Round Rock rents declined slightly over the past month
Round Rock rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Round Rock stand at $1,299 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,603 for a two-bedroom. Round Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Round Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Round Rock
As rents have increased moderately in Round Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Round Rock is less affordable for renters.
- Round Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,603 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Round Rock.
- While Round Rock's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Round Rock than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Round Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Round Rock’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
Here’s how Round Rock ranks on:
Apartment List has released Round Rock’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Round Rock renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Round Rock, some aspects can be better."
Key Findings in Round Rock include the following:
- Round Rock renters gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Round Rock were pet-friendliness and safety and low crime rate, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Round Rock renters are public transit and commute time, which both received scores of F.
- Round Rock earned similar scores compared to other cities in Texas like Austin (A-) and San Antonio (A-), but earned higher marks than Houston (B+) and Dallas (B).
- Round Rock did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Portland (B), Phoenix (B-) and Indianapolis (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.