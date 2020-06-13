157 Apartments for rent in Round Rock, TX

Life in Round Rock

Austin is one of the most in-demand areas on the map. Everywhere you look, Austin seems to pop up as one of the best places in the country to live. While Round Rock is technically a suburb of Austin, Austin's small size means that Round Rock is still remarkably close to Austin's city center -- only about a 20 minute drive away.

That means that Round Rock residents can still confidently lay claim to Austin and take full advantage of its many cool offerings -- including renowned live music performances, vibrant downtown nightlife and more than 800 acres of greenbelt. Not to mention the top tourist attractions such as South by Southwest, Austin City Limits Music Festival, Formula One Weekend, the Pecan Street Festival and the Trail of Lights.

Round Rock residents may even have the upper hand, because while they can enjoy the benefits of Round Rock, they aren't as privy to Austin's fast-growth issues, which include more traffic jams, bigger crowds and increased difficulty finding homes.

Round Rock also delivers the cozier vibe of a smaller community that some people crave. You're much more likely to run into your neighbor or spot a familiar face when you're at the grocery store. However, coziness does come with a cost. Some Round Rock residents complain about the high number of toll roads in the area. But if that's the trade-off for the kind of traffic the Austin area has to endure, we don't think paying is a toll is too bad of a deal.

Like to shop? You're in the right place because Round Rock gives you prime access to one of the best discount shopping destinations in central Texas. You can spend a whole weekend hunting for deals in the more than 200-acre shopping center, which features more than 125 stores. Another bonus for Swedish furniture fans (or people who enjoy meatballs at low prices) is that Round Rock houses an IKEA. That means you can zip in and grab a new rug or lamp instead of having to plan a trip to the furniture supercenter like your nearby Austinite friends.

If you're a baseball fan who also likes to save a few pennies, you'll want to spend some serious time at the Dell Diamond, an award-winning minor league baseball field that's a popular attraction for residents all over the area. The baseball field is actually home to the Round Rock Express, which is the minor league team for the Texas Rangers. People from around the city come for the great game play, the affordable tickets and the cool stadium features, which include a pool, a hot tub, a simulated rock wall, trampoline, basketball court and simulated pitching.