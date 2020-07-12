/
windsor park
527 Apartments for rent in Windsor Park, Austin, TX
38 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
4 Units Available
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
In the desirable Windsor Park neighborhood near Highway 290 and I-35. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, stainless steel or black appliances, and wood floors. A retro-inspired community with picnic areas and a coffee bar.
6 Units Available
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mueller Gardens Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
63 Units Available
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290, Austin, TX
Studio
$905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1021 sqft
Garden-style apartments near Capital Plaza with hardwood floors and updated kitchens. Free Google Fiber internet packages available. Community has three swimming pools, a fitness center and lush landscaping.
2 Units Available
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbers Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1106 Reinli St.
1106 Reinli Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule a tour today before you miss this great opportunity to live in Central Austin without draining your bank account! The location is close to I-35 and 290, offering quick access to ample shopping and dining opportunities.
1 Unit Available
1619 Glenvalley Dr
1619 Glenvalley Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1462 sqft
1619 Glenvalley Dr Available 08/01/20 August 1st Large 4/2/2 in Windsor Park - Available August 1st. Charming, spacious 1958 ranch house in Windsor Park. Four bedrooms 1.75 bathrooms (2nd bathroom features a walk-in shower, but no tub).
1 Unit Available
1403 Broadmoor Drive
1403 Broadmoor Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1134 sqft
1403 Broadmoor Drive Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Updated and charming 3/1 bath home across from Mueller Development - Completely renovated in 2008. Kitchen and bathrooms feature granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
5109 Lancaster Court
5109 Lancaster Court, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom home with spacious private yard and storage shed.
1 Unit Available
5300 Middale LN
5300 Middale Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1120 sqft
Classic, well-loved Windsor Park home w/ large breakfast area & adjoining living room. Updated kitchen w/ stained cabinetry and solid surface counters. Updated light fixtures & baths.
1 Unit Available
1503 Ridgehaven Drive
1503 Ridgehaven Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1266 sqft
1503 Ridgehaven Drive Available 06/05/20 **GREAT LOCATION** CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CENTRALLY LOCATED - Charming 3/1.5 house centrally located north of downtown. Large rooms, lots of natural light through out, and much more.
1 Unit Available
1206 East 52nd Street - 208B
1206 East 52nd Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
Mueller 52 is a beautiful community located in the heart of the up and coming Mueller Town Center area, and just minutes from downtown ATX.
1 Unit Available
1200 East 52nd Street - 202A
1200 East 52nd Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
Mueller 52 is a beautiful community located in the heart of the up and coming Mueller Town Center area, and just minutes from downtown ATX.
1 Unit Available
5800 Belmoor Dr
5800 Belmoor Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1179 sqft
Charming two story condo with ceramic tile and laminate throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful white appliances and is open to the dining area. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have shared access to the bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Park
$
17 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
$
53 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,547
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
9 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$901
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
19 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
6 Units Available
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
976 sqft
Located in Austin's North Central District. Modern, spacious one-and two- bed apartments with striking architecture, vaulted ceilings, accent walls. Two laundromats on-site, bike racks, courtyard, barbecue area. Close to Austin's restaurants and shops.
7 Units Available
The Vue
7607 Blessing Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Stylish and updated units feature large closets and private balconies or patios. On-site swimming pool, controlled-access gates, full fitness center, clubhouse and business center. Near the freeway. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
