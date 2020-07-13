81 Apartments under $900 for rent in Austin, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
20 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
7 Units Available
Parker Lane
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
758 sqft
Peaceful community of contemporary one- to two-bedroom apartments located just 3 miles from downtown Austin. Open floor plans feature vinyl plank floors, stainless steel sinks and spacious closets. Swimming pool and cable TV available on-site.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
860 sqft
Spacious, well-laid-out community with lush green areas, fantastic views, and a multi-level pool. Updated apartments feature ceramic tile, large living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces and French doors.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
15 Units Available
North Austin
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
425 sqft
Welcome to The Rundberg West Apartments! Our friendly community is conveniently located in Austin, Texas. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call The Rundberg West Apartments home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
17 Units Available
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
952 sqft
Restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops are all within walking distance of these comfortable apartments, which have gourmet kitchens and ample storage space. Communal amenities include a gym and sauna.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
12 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Georgian Acres
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills North in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
9 Units Available
Riverside
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
828 sqft
Great location in Southeast Austin near hiking and biking trails and South Congress entertainment district. Apartments feature vinyl-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and huge closets!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
North Austin
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$900
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Located just off of Highway 183 and the downtown Austin area. Apartments include ceiling fans, premium countertops, subway tile backsplashes, open floor plans and spacious, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
North Austin
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable Homes Bent Tree offers beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in the North West Hills area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
North Austin
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$810
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
876 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
977 sqft
One- and two-bedroom cozy units just 15 minute's drive from Austin's downtown area. The gated community has a two-tier pool, in addition to a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
793 sqft
Charming, smaller community of spacious apartments. Each offers a balcony or patio, updated amenities, and green space. On-site amenities include walking trails and a pool. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Georgian Acres
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$799
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Short Hills South in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
38 Units Available
North University
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
1 Unit Available
North Austin
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$852
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
35 Units Available
North Shoal Creek
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$908
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Parker Lane
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
952 sqft
Apartments at Montecito, Austin, TX feature air conditioning and walk-in closets. Near transport hubs such as the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the CapMetro. Also enjoys close links with the local University of Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1273 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

