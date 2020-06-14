648 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Apartment List
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
889 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
582 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Zilker
89 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
715 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,009
820 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Barton Hills
43 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Barton Hills
32 Units Available
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
645 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
741 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
600 sqft
Homes feature separate dining rooms, high ceilings, and large closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Get work done at the on-site business center. Near dining, shopping, and entertainment at The Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
Situated close to the Balcones Canyonland Preserve and Lake Austin. Luxury apartments include modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, granite counters and balcony or patio. Community includes a pool, a pool table, yoga and an Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
807 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,775
802 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mueller
54 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,446
806 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
815 sqft
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Brentwood
14 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
774 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
725 sqft
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
North Burnet
29 Units Available
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
753 sqft
Close to N MoPac Expressway, JJ Pickle Research Campus, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, IBM, Kramer Station MetroRail, and The Domain. Community has fitness center with separate spin studio, on-site bike storage, dog washing station, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
719 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
818 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

