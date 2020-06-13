761 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Austin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Crestview
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,151
1009 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1779 sqft
Situated in the Steiner Ranch community and just a short drive from Downtown Austin. Apartment homes featuring granite counters, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a wine room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1141 sqft
The Lakes at Renaissance Park sits in downtown Austin, Texas. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, fireplaces, microwaves, ranges and washer-dryer hookups. Each unit is recently renovated and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1360 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1393 sqft
Enjoy a life that many dream about but few experience nestled in the Steiner Ranch, Austin Hill Country. Wake up to breathtaking canyon views and watch picturesque sunsets over Lake Travis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sweetbriar
14 Units Available
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
991 sqft
Prime location close to major freeways, downtown shopping and dining, University of Texas. Spacious homes have large kitchens with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
25 Units Available
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1388 sqft
Stunning city views, clubhouse, gym and pool. 1-3 bedroom units include fireplace, in-unit laundry hookup, and private patio/balcony. Close to Barton Creek Square and Barton Creek Greenbelt and just 6 miles from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Travis Heights
18 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Zilker
37 Units Available
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,202
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
16 Units Available
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown, South Austin, Greenbelt Park and South Park Meadows. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers pool, trash valet, dog park and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,441
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,431
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
30 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Barton Hills
42 Units Available
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,160
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Luxurious white quartz kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances. Nine-foot vault ceilings with hardwood flooring and sunset views of Lake Travis. State-of-the-art fitness center with virtual golf, bocce ball area and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1301 sqft
Resort-style apartment community in a nature preserve setting close to Downtown Austin. Floor plans feature spacious open kitchens and private patios or balconies with storage. Amenities include a business center, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Milwood
37 Units Available
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$895
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brentwood
24 Units Available
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Bell Four Points
11210 FM 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1308 sqft
Situated close to the Balcones Canyonland Preserve and Lake Austin. Luxury apartments include modern kitchen, in-unit laundry, granite counters and balcony or patio. Community includes a pool, a pool table, yoga and an Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Arboretum Oaks
9617 Great Hills Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
938 sqft
Homes feature separate dining rooms, high ceilings, and large closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Get work done at the on-site business center. Near dining, shopping, and entertainment at The Arboretum.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Austin
36 Units Available
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,620
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Austin, TX

Finding an apartment in Austin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

