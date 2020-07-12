/
464 Apartments for rent in Montopolis, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
118 Units Available
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Austin’s eclectic Eastside, Aura Riverside captures the magnetic, spirited and intangible energy of the capital city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1185 sqft
Located minutes from excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment. Community amenities include fitness center, pet-friendly facility, and BBQ grills. Apartments have ceiling fans, 9-ft ceilings, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6306 E Riverside Dr
6306 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5787571)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1613 Lawrence Street
1613 Lawrence Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1993 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6201 Felix AVE
6201 Felix Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Energy efficient free standing house in great location just two blocks from ACC Riverside Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Grove Boulevard - 206
1101 Grove Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Updated townhome. Will lease unfurnished for a discounted rental rate. Completely decked out with all the fancy finishes and decor, this unit will blow you away.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
6007 Fairway Street
6007 Fairway Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6007 Fairway Street in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
6814 East Riverside Drive
6814 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6814 East Riverside Drive in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
929 sqft
The best of Austin living complete with relaxing amenities and hammocks. Recently renovated with access to Google Fiber, this pet-friendly community offers upscale amenities and unique floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,385
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1182 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,276
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1386 sqft
Close to SoCo District, Circuit of The Americas and Barton Springs Pool. Modern apartments with a modern kitchen, Google fiber, patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community features a pool, Nest technology and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35 and on the University of Texas and Capital Metro bus lines. Apartment amenities include faux wood floors, upgraded appliances and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature yards.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1260 sqft
Units offer faux wood blinds and plank flooring, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer units. Situated near the Austin Community College Riverside on Grove Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1003 sqft
Welcome toSoutheast AustinNo one does southern hospitality better than Lexington Hills apartments in Southeast Austin, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Faro Drive #36
2001 Faro Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1488 sqft
2001 Faro Drive #36 Available 08/21/20 Condo in Riverside Villas - Spacious Condo in the desirable gated "Riverside Villas" development.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2425 CROMWELL CR.
2425 Cromwell Circle, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
485 sqft
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1845 River Crossing Circle
1845 River Crossing Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1059 sqft
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1500 CROSSING PLACE
1500 Crossing Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the East Side near Downtown Austin is this prime community with fantastic amenities including a 24-hour fitness studio, a game room with billiards, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, rentable clubhouse, sand volleyball and dedicated
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4710 E Riverside Dr
4710 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1081 sqft
Southeast Riverside Area with 1.5 month rent free! - Property Id: 191156 Magnificent chance to live in the exceptional new and upcoming neighborhood SO close to Downtown, and without those super outrageous downtown pricing.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4900 E OLTORF ST
4900 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Inspired Austin living is right at your fingertips along with all the conveniences of living within close proximity to the city.
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4821 East Riverside Drive
4821 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
