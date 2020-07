Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill media room garage parking cc payments

Welcome to the Villas at Stone Oak Ranch, a stunning apartment community in Austin, Texas. Ideally located and boasting everything one needs for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle, our one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are tailored to fit any lifestyle.



Step onto our pet-friendly grounds and discover the luxury that awaits you at the Villas at Stone Oak Ranch Apartments. From the green, lush landscapes and resort-style pool with sundeck to the cardio & fitness center, surround sound theater, luxury clubhouse with clubroom, game room, and social space with picnic and BBQ areas, we’ve made sure everything you need is right here. Inside your new apartment home, fine details and high-end fixtures, such as double patio Juliet doors, hardwood floors, track lighting, large rain showerhead, and garden tubs will make your apartment living experience even more pleasant. Large walk-in closets, generous storage space, in-unit washer and dryer sets, and air conditioning systems ensure yo