Last updated July 11 2020

755 Luxury Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Ridgeview
8600 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1432 sqft
Close to S MoPac Expressway, Boone Elementary School, Mariposa Montessori School, Covington Middle School, and Dick Nichols District Park. Pet-friendly, surround sound movie theater, fitness classes, resort-style pool, built-in wine racks and bookcases, large walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,480
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
19 Units Available
Zilker
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1409 sqft
Near some of Northwest Austin's finest shops and restaurants. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans in every room. Amenities include a movie theater, indoor sports court and two swimming pools.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
24 Units Available
North Burnet
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1219 sqft
Just minutes from the Arboretum, this beautiful development features laundry facilities, an on-site dog park, faux wood blinds, custom cabinets and spacious, open-layouts. Dogs are welcome, and units are new.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
Riverside
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
44 Units Available
West Congress
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
18 Units Available
MLK-183
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
85 Units Available
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
34 Units Available
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
Walnut Park is conveniently located on North Lamar Boulevard across from the 293-acre Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and just south of Yager Lane near numerous shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
31 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,224
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,524
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
40 Units Available
North Burnet
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,122
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1313 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
60 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
67 Units Available
North Burnet
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$924
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1130 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
97 Units Available
Angus Valley
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
60 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
Travis Heights
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,324
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin's South Congress 'SoCo' District, community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and rooftop terrace. One- and two-bedroom floor plans and open living spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
Riverside
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
53 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
38 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1362 sqft
Hi-tech fitness and training center and resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sundeck. Elegant lighting throughout, cable TV included and internet access. Game room, pool table, business center and clubhouse.
Rent Report
Austin

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

