/
/
west lake hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
521 Apartments for rent in West Lake Hills, TX📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
601 Buckeye TRL
601 Buckeye Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1936 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the heart of West Lake Hills. This true Mid-Century Modern home has been updated but maintains all it???s original charm! You will love how the bright and open floor plan lives.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
500 Buckeye Trail
500 Buckeye Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Buckeye Trail in West Lake Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
710 Windsong TRL
710 Windsong Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3919 sqft
Price reduced! Gorgeous 2-story brick home in Eanes ISD in a quiet street, Private backyard, covered deck, Large trees.
Results within 1 mile of West Lake Hills
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,481
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Barton Hills
32 Units Available
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,099
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
933 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Bulian Ln # A
203 Bulian Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1390 sqft
New Price! 1 story with fenced yard, covered patio & wood deck in back. Exemplary Eanes ISD schools. Close to MoPac & Loop 360. Lots of shopping, banking & restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4701 Timberline Dr
4701 Timberline Drive, Rollingwood, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3522 sqft
Open to 6, 9, or 12-month lease. Great home with easy move-in located in Eanes ISD! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living rooms and a formal dining room - ample light and high ceilings give this 3200+ sq ft house a welcoming feel. New exterior fence.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1300 SPYGLASS DRIVE
1300 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,185
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The sought-after greenbelt location and direct access to downtown Austin nightlife will have you loving living at this community! Stay in touch with friends via free Wi-Fi by the pool (rated the best in Austin!), grow your own fresh produce in the
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Deep Eddy
1 Unit Available
2600 LAKE AUSTIN BLVD
2600 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,552
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you want and live it right here! You'll have the best of Austin right at your fingertips with quick access to downtown, Lady Bird Lake, Zilker Park and the Hike and Bike Trail.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1509 Bay Hill Drive
1509 Bay Hill Drive, Lost Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2258 sqft
SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Amazing Hills of Lost Creek Location - Beautiful remodel! Wood flooring, Updated Baths, and Kitchen! SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters+Farmhouse sink; Luxurious Master Bath frameless shower and soaking tub.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1947 Westlake Dr
1947 Westlake Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1417 sqft
Beautifully updated apartment over looking Lake Austin. These units rarely come up and wont last long. 10 minutes to downtown with the feeling of living in the country. Enjoy peaceful mornings overlooking Lake Austin.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3208 Twinberry CV
3208 Twinberry Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3224 Tamarron Blvd Unit B
3224 Tamarron Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1213 sqft
Updated, Desirable 2B/2.5B condo in EANES! - 1/2 month free rent for Move in by 2/15/20! Updated, Desirable 2B/2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3418 Pinnacle Dr.
3418 Pinnacle Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1621 sqft
House- Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2009 Cerca Viejo WAY
2009 Cerca Viejo Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4077 sqft
You can live in this Jauregui-built parade of homes property. 4bed/3.5bath featuring soaring ceilings, huge windows, and hardwood floors. First-floor master and office. Huge kitchen great for entertaining. 3 beds and second living up.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
601 Grey Fox TRL
601 Grey Fox Trail, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1994 sqft
This is a nice one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining, vaulted ceiling, master with double walk in closets. , Fresh paint. Huge trees, great storage, excellent condition, close to Eanes School.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Lakeshore Drive
1712 Lakeshore Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1712 Lakeshore Drive in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1306 Spyglass Dr 75584
1306 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
665 sqft
$1,310 | 1Bdrm | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126163 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1308 Spyglass Dr 75584
1308 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
540 sqft
1BD $1,210 | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | DogPark - Property Id: 126159 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1302 Spyglass Dr 75584
1302 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1010 sqft
2Bd/2Ba | $1720 | Greenbelt Access | *Fenced Yards - Property Id: 126185 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1304 Spyglass Dr 75584
1304 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
790 sqft
$1439 Rent | 2Bd/1Ba | Elevator | Greenbelt Access - Property Id: 126166 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1301 Spyglass Dr 75584
1301 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
Studio Near Barton Crk Grnbelt, Town Lake & Zilker - Property Id: 126153 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1303 Spyglass Dr 75584
1303 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
$1155 Studio | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126152 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Lake Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,770.
Some of the colleges located in the West Lake Hills area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Lake Hills from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and Pflugerville.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBrushy Creek, TXHornsby Bend, TXManor, TX