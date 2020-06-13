Apartment List
/
TX
/
austin
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

417 Cheap Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
North University
3 Units Available
305 Flats
305 35th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$960
400 sqft
Upscale and located within a short drive of area amenities. This community offers a courtyard and parking. Upgraded units available. In-home washer and dryers. Disability access available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
23 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
Clarksville
5 Units Available
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1000 sqft
Conveniently located in West Austin on the UT shuttle route, close to downtown and Town Lake. Units feature hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers access to BBQ grills, parking and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
North University
3 Units Available
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
556 sqft
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas, nestled between Hyde Park and Central Austin. This open-air floor plan offers a spacious living room that opens up to a kitchen and bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
East Oak Hill
35 Units Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
16 Units Available
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
952 sqft
Restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops are all within walking distance of these comfortable apartments, which have gourmet kitchens and ample storage space. Communal amenities include a gym and sauna.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Windsor Park
4 Units Available
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the desirable Windsor Park neighborhood near Highway 290 and I-35. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, stainless steel or black appliances, and wood floors. A retro-inspired community with picnic areas and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
23 Units Available
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
888 sqft
Pet-friendly community located convenient to the MoPac Expressway and abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Faux wood blinds and flooring, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Windsor Hills
17 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
North Burnet
17 Units Available
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
We invite you to view the photos of our apartments in Austin below to get a feel for the Lincoln Oaks Apartments lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Riverside
34 Units Available
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Angus Valley
96 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Austin Northwest Hills above the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, Bridgehead overlooks Lake Austin.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
24 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
884 sqft
An apartment at Terrace Cove means vaulted ceilings, laundry hookups, swimming pool, hot tubs, pet-friendly units, and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to the Williamson Creek Greenbelt and I-35, this property sits in the southeast area of Austin.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Garrison Park
13 Units Available
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1021 sqft
Located near I-35 in and near University of Texas at Austin. Pet-friendly community with three resort-style swimming pools and spa, a 24-hour fitness center, dog park, hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel double sinks, brushed nickel plumbing, wood-burning fireplaces, and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Austin
8 Units Available
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$810
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
876 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
60 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$712
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$827
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Austin
9 Units Available
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustin 3 BedroomsAustin Accessible ApartmentsAustin Apartments under $1,000Austin Apartments under $1,100Austin Apartments under $800
    Austin Apartments under $900Austin Apartments with BalconyAustin Apartments with GarageAustin Apartments with GymAustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAustin Apartments with ParkingAustin Apartments with Pool
    Austin Apartments with Washer-DryerAustin Cheap PlacesAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Furnished ApartmentsAustin Luxury PlacesAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
    New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
    Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
    Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
    East Oak HillWindsor Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
    The University of Texas at Austin