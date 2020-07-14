All apartments in Austin
Palo Verde

7880 US 290 Hwy West · (512) 645-2817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09104 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 08202 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 09302 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02208 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 05204 · Avail. now

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 01306 · Avail. now

$1,539

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06301 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1518 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palo Verde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
google fiber
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
shuffle board
yoga
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
COME HOME TO MODERN LUXURY AND NATURAL BEAUTY

Palo Verde is a luxurious apartment community located about 15 minutes southwest of Downtown Austin, providing easy access to the city’s unique offerings, including countless South Lamar restaurants and bars, iconic music venues on Red River, and the natural waterfalls and swimming holes of Texas Hill Country.

Palo Verde’s 28 rolling acres accommodate our community’s many spacious amenities, all with relaxing views of wooded parkland.

Our community’s noteworthy features include: contemporary open floorplans, imaginative interior design, an enormous pool with private cabanas, a poolside pavilion with a bar and covered seating, an extensive fitness facility with advanced equipment, a clubroom ready for entertaining, and a dedicated dog park for Smokey’s off-leash playtime.

Palo Verde is the perfect place to call home between Austin’s vibrant city center and the picturesque Texas Hill

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $200 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palo Verde have any available units?
Palo Verde has 17 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Palo Verde have?
Some of Palo Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
Palo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palo Verde pet-friendly?
Yes, Palo Verde is pet friendly.
Does Palo Verde offer parking?
Yes, Palo Verde offers parking.
Does Palo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palo Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palo Verde have a pool?
Yes, Palo Verde has a pool.
Does Palo Verde have accessible units?
No, Palo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does Palo Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palo Verde has units with dishwashers.
