Amenities

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

COME HOME TO MODERN LUXURY AND NATURAL BEAUTY



Palo Verde is a luxurious apartment community located about 15 minutes southwest of Downtown Austin, providing easy access to the city’s unique offerings, including countless South Lamar restaurants and bars, iconic music venues on Red River, and the natural waterfalls and swimming holes of Texas Hill Country.



Palo Verde’s 28 rolling acres accommodate our community’s many spacious amenities, all with relaxing views of wooded parkland.



Our community’s noteworthy features include: contemporary open floorplans, imaginative interior design, an enormous pool with private cabanas, a poolside pavilion with a bar and covered seating, an extensive fitness facility with advanced equipment, a clubroom ready for entertaining, and a dedicated dog park for Smokey’s off-leash playtime.



Palo Verde is the perfect place to call home between Austin’s vibrant city center and the picturesque Texas Hill