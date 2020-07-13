Apartment List
/
TX
/
austin
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

230 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
South Lamar
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$855
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$813
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
853 sqft
Mission James Place offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Austin apartments that feature open floor plans, spacious closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, patio or balconies, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
32 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
49 Units Available
Parker Lane
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
977 sqft
One- and two-bedroom cozy units just 15 minute's drive from Austin's downtown area. The gated community has a two-tier pool, in addition to a gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
35 Units Available
Milwood
The Flats on San Felipe
7920 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$870
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
906 sqft
Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool and spa, and a business center. Units feature modern amenities, open living and dining areas, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Brentwood
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
893 sqft
Stylish homes with stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, and premium lighting. Community highlights include a dog park, pool, and laundry center. Close to bus stops and Crestview light rail station. By Highland Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
16 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Georgian Acres
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
856 sqft
Modern apartments located close to schools, the YMCA and city bus lines. Community features a large swimming pool, outdoor grills and on-site laundry facility. Units have vaulted ceilings, stylish kitchens and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
50 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Riverside
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$850
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
Affordable, modern complex in one of the South's most fashionable cities. Spacious apartments to suit any budget with private patio and large closets. Close to the University of Texas and the I-35.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Make a home at Keystone Apartments. We have a stunning array of one and two-bedroom Austin, Texas apartments for rent. Every unit comes with a private patio or a balcony, access to dozens of amenities, and a great location. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Riverside
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$898
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$997
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
926 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryer, faux-wood flooring and fenced backyards. Community features resort style pools, courtyards, fitness center and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
29 Units Available
Heritage
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Allandale
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
920 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to the Mopac Expressway and downtown Austin. Pet-friendly apartment complex providing numerous amenities, including a courtyard, swimming pool and on-site laundry. Car parking, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
17 Units Available
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
952 sqft
Restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops are all within walking distance of these comfortable apartments, which have gourmet kitchens and ample storage space. Communal amenities include a gym and sauna.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Upper Boggy Creek
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
53 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$772
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
North Austin
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
938 sqft
Luxury community offers pool, gas grill and volleyball court. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Located in the heart of Austin, bordering the Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35 and on the University of Texas and Capital Metro bus lines. Apartment amenities include faux wood floors, upgraded appliances and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature yards.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
39 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1362 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
22 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
217 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustin 3 BedroomsAustin Accessible ApartmentsAustin Apartments under $1,000Austin Apartments under $1,100Austin Apartments under $900
    Austin Apartments with BalconyAustin Apartments with GarageAustin Apartments with GymAustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAustin Apartments with ParkingAustin Apartments with PoolAustin Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Austin Cheap PlacesAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Furnished ApartmentsAustin Luxury PlacesAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
    New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
    Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
    Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
    East Oak HillWindsor Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
    The University of Texas at Austin