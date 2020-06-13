Apartment List
/
TX
/
lakeway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:13 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
39 Units Available
The Mansions at Lakeway
5313 Serene Hills Dr, Lakeway, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
1539 sqft
This smoke-free community features granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Residents have full access to the game room, clubhouse and garage. Pets are welcome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
414 Eagle
414 Eagle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Lakeway: 3BA/2BA home for rent - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with approx 2000 sqft of living space. This a beautiful house with hardwood and tile floors, open kitchen with island and bar top seating, lots of cabinet and counter top space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way
207 Enchanted Hilltop Way, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
3598 sqft
Impressive custom built home featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen complete w/ professional-grade gas top, pot filler faucet at stove, high-end SS appliances, breakfast area & formal dining. Spacious master suite w/ exquisite walk-in shower & closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr
4601 Flameleaf Sumac Dr, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
2000 sqft
Now available in newly built community, Spanish style home located on premium corner lot with gorgeous vistas of Texas Hill Country. Tucked away in serene gated community, yet minutes away from HEB, Whole Foods, and Galleria.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
119 Feritti Drive
119 Feritti Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 07/01/2020. Enjoy the gorgeous views of Rough Hollow from your private rear patio in this remarkable 4-bed / 3.5-bath home! Wood floors in all common areas/bedrooms, plantation shutters...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
803 Palos Verdes DR
803 Palos Verdes Drive, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2042 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 Palos Verdes DR in Lakeway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 44

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
220 Lido St
220 Lido Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2130 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo on Live Oak Golf Course in Lakeway - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
205 Fairlake CIR
205 Fairlake Circle, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2006 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2.5 townhouse with wood floors and high ceilings. Spaciouskitchen features granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless appliances. Large utility room and second living areaupstairs. Attached 2-car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
204 World Of Tennis SQ
204 World of Tennis Sq, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2192 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR, 4 BA end unit in quiet area w/tennis court & nice patios behind. Updated & nicely furnished in the hear of Lakeway. Wood floors in main areas, carpet in BRs. Nice granite counters. Each bedroom has en-suite bath with granite counters.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
15204 Barrie
15204 Barrie Drive, Lakeway, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4194 sqft
Wonderful Lakeway executive home with all of the extras. Backs to nature preserve with great views. Master down with large walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
210 Copperleaf rd
210 Copperleaf Road, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1697 sqft
210 Copperleaf - (RLNE5677380)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
211 Cartwheel BND
211 Cartwheel Bend, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2650 sqft
Hill Country living in The Vineyards of Rough Hollow. Modern and fresh kitchen with oversized center kitchen island. Wood floors throughout open concept living room and kitchen areas overlooking the rolling greenbelt behind the property.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
103 Triton CT
103 Triton Court, Lakeway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2256 sqft
Fully furnished STR currently. Price reflects fully furnished longer term rental more than 4 months OR All bills paid 1-4 months is $3,300.1 king bed, 1 queen bed, 2 twins and pull out downstairs in den/gameroom.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeway
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1568 sqft
At the Travis, you'll be surrounded by 37 acres of fresh air and scenic woodlands complimented by retreat-like amenities, including a walking trail, outdoor fitness, dog parks, and several outdoor entertaining spaces.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
53 Units Available
The Estate at Bee Caves
3544 FM-620, Bee Cave, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1378 sqft
Luxury Residences at Bee Cave Be at home More of a home to be precise… an experience unique to this most desired area for living in the Hill Country.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15609 Cabrillo Way
15609 Cabrillo Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3107 sqft
- (RLNE5748033)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive
14504 Broadwinged Hawk Drive, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3533 sqft
Spacious Spillman Ranch Home - Lake Travis ISD - Backing up to the area golf course is this stunning Spillman Ranch community two story home! The first floor features a formal living & dining upon entry, an open kitchen & informal living room with

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4713 Mont Blanc Dr
4713 Mont Blanc Drive, Bee Cave, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,749
3616 sqft
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013 Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Serene Hills Dr 3401
5300 Serene Hills Drive, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
1387 sqft
Meticulous Townhouses in Lakeway Bee Cave area - Property Id: 144013 Beautiful townhouse constructed in 2015 with two car attached garage available now. This has beautiful finish outs and wood floors in living and dining areas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6016 Gunnison Turn Road
6016 Gunnison Turn Road, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2290 sqft
David Weekly home with LOTS of very modern/contemporary upgrades. High ceilings! OPEN floor plan! Lots of large windows. Wood floors! Granite! Huge island in kitchen! Stainless appliances. Top of the line washer, dryer, refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
16113 Ozarks PATH
16113 Ozarks Path, Bee Cave, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3836 sqft
Former model home w/upgrades on cul-de-sac & backs to greenbelt in Lake Travis ISD! W/D, fridge & window treatments included* Living rm w/fireplace & wood flooring.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Ranch Road 620
2918 Ranch Road 620 N, Hudson Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS FULL RENOVATION CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE VIEWS OF LAKE TRAVIS and WORLD-CLASS AMENITIES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
5308 Via Besso Drive
5308 Via Besso Drive, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5308 Via Besso Drive in Travis County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
14308 Senia BND
14308 Senia Bend, Bee Cave, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2045 sqft
Fabulous one story home. Great Location, close to shopping. Well maintained 3 bedroom in Ladera Community close to Hill Country Galleria, between FM620 and Hwy 71. In Lake Travis Middle School. Granite in kitchen and baths.
City GuideLakeway
A Guinness World Record put Lakeway, Texas, on the map and in the book in 2013, when four local golf professionals broke the world record for "Most Golf Holes Played by a Foursome in 24 Hours in a Cart." The foursome teamed up to complete 243 holes, breaking the previous record of just 234 by nine!

From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools.

Moving to Lakeway

Situated just 25 miles northwest of Downtown Austin, don't you think it'd be a shame to waste Saturday nights without seeing what Lakeway has in store for you? If you would be willing to drive around, that is. WalkScore.com gives Lakeway City a 9 out of 100 which means that you really can't get by without a car when you live in or near Lakeway. Don't fret, though! Rental properties in Lakeway, such as apartments for rent ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom (and even four-bedroom!) types are readily available within a 10-mile radius, and you'll be sure not to run out of options. Read further down and you will see a run-down of the neighborhoods you can check out in Lakeway City. Once you're settled in, be sure to visit the nearest recreation, entertainment and leisure spots around the city!

Getting Around Lakeway City and Beyond

Despite the minor hurdle of needing four wheels to go around and get things done, keep in mind that on average, the nearest shopping centers and restaurants are actually only less than a mile away, so there's no need to get intimidated!

For instance, the nearest shopping center, CoCo Boutique, is just 0.04 miles from Lakeway. Drive a bit further, and the closest restaurant, Joey's Bar and Grill, is just 0.6 miles away. A teeny bit further than that takes you to the Lakeway Pharmacy, nearest bars like Jasper's Big Dog Saloon, groceries at Skinny Limits, parks like the Arkansas Bend Park, schools and entertainment centers.

Average commute: The mean travel time to commute in and around Lakeway is 25 minutes, and should you need a quick fix in Downtown Austin, it would only take up an average of 36 minutes via Southwest Parkway, and a bit longer via TX-71 E.

Neighboring cities: Interested in exploring Lakeway's neighboring cities? Aside from Austin, you can take a trip out and head on over to The Hills, Bee Cave, Hudson Bend, Briarcliff, Lago Vista, Barton Creek, Jonestown or Lost Creek -- each of these little towns is no more than three miles away!

Schools and Education in Lakeway

Some of the best schools in Texas are located near Lakeway City. The city is served by the Lake Travis ISD, which includes the following schools: Bee Cave Elementary School, Lake Pointe Elementary School, Lake Travis Elementary, Middle and High School, Lakeway Elementary School, Serene Hills Elementary School and Hudson Bend Middle School.

In a nutshell, there are endless advantages when you live near one of the big, vibrant and colorful cities in Texas. With downtown Austin just a couple of minutes away, and Lakeway City itself filled to the brim with places for leisure, recreation, studying, and more, you will never run out of reasons to choose to stay here, and go out on one of those Saturday nights. So get on with it, and find that apartment in Lakeway!

Neighborhoods in Lakeway

Lakeway has a wide array of neighborhoods that will surely give you the living space that you're looking for, ranging from a one-bedroom apartment to something bigger, like a multi-million dollar home! As an emerging suburbia, more living spaces are constantly being built, specifically along Lakeway Boulevard, the main thoroughfare.

The main neighborhoods in Lakeway worth checking out are:

Boulevard at Lakeway: This is a community of garden homes that are all brand new constructions! It's a great place to look if you like resort-style housing.

Deerfield: Look here for beautiful, older homes in a lovely tree-filled subdivision. Mostly ranch-style houses with a mix of sales and rentals.

Edgewater: Like the name suggests, this is right on the edge of the water! It's set right on Lake Travis and the homes have beautiful water views!

Hills of Lakeway: Also set right on Lake Travis, this neighborhood offers more of an escape from city life. It's tucked away in the Texas Hills and has its own country club and golf course!

Land and Water Leisure -- Lakeway's Got It for You!

Living in Lakeway means you're in luck. The Lakeway Community borders Lake Travis, so a lot of the residents enjoy having the chance to spend their free time on land, and on water too!

On Water

Three main marinas are accessible to Lakeway residents: Rough Hollow, Hurst Harbor Marina and Lakeway Marina. You can rent boats to do a little chillin' around the lake, or to take a dip and go for a swim if you want to, with Southern hospitality at its finest.

On Land

On the other hand, if a bit of leisure on land is what you're looking for, then head on over to Lakeway City Park. With 64 acres of lush, green space, there is plenty of room for everyone, from walkers and joggers, to bikers and rollerbladers! Visit the Butterfly Garden and relax, or visit the Bark Park if you've got a canine friend with you. Picnics are most welcome in the park too, and the same goes for sports enthusiasts, with designated areas for shuffleboards, washers, horseshoes, basketball and volleyball. Lastly, Lakeway City Park also has a waterfront for those who want to go swimming, fishing or canoeing.

Urban Spots

For those who prefer lounging around urban-style, be sure to visit the nearby Shops at the Galleria, and the Hill Country Galleria Mall, both just an 11-minute drive from Lakeway. During the fall season, residents can enjoy the "Friday Night Lights" of Lake Travis High School, one of the best high school football teams in all of Texas. Talk about the real Friday Night Lights!

Eat and Drink

Josey's Bar and Grill, located in the Lakeway Resort and Spa, boasts of home-style "Living the Lake" cuisine which includes chicken, waffles, delicious country fried steak and satisfying, sinful baby back ribs -- with an all-you-can-eat Sunday Supper! Looking for something that floats your boat? Johnny Fins most definitely will, quite literally! It's a full-service floating restaurant with nine-foot open-air windows, so you can sit back and enjoy the beauty of Lake Austin. Lastly, Rocco's Grill, an Italian-owned restaurant, is a haven for wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts. Coffee lovers should check out Cafe Lago Coffeehouse, which has been in Lakeway since 1992 and is popular for serving the best coffee and breakfast in the area. For healthy and organic choices, Java Dive Organic Cafe is a haven of imaginative espressos and lattes.

Other Modes of Transport

Lakeway Airpark Airport is just 1.2 miles from Lakeway, while the Austin Amtrak station is just 30 minutes away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lakeway?
The average rent price for Lakeway rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lakeway?
Some of the colleges located in the Lakeway area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lakeway?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakeway from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and Pflugerville.

Similar Pages

Lakeway 1 BedroomsLakeway 2 Bedrooms
Lakeway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeway Apartments with Parking
Lakeway Apartments with Washer-Dryer