139 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX

Moving to Lakeway

Situated just 25 miles northwest of Downtown Austin, don't you think it'd be a shame to waste Saturday nights without seeing what Lakeway has in store for you? If you would be willing to drive around, that is. WalkScore.com gives Lakeway City a 9 out of 100 which means that you really can't get by without a car when you live in or near Lakeway. Don't fret, though! Rental properties in Lakeway, such as apartments for rent ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom (and even four-bedroom!) types are readily available within a 10-mile radius, and you'll be sure not to run out of options. Read further down and you will see a run-down of the neighborhoods you can check out in Lakeway City. Once you're settled in, be sure to visit the nearest recreation, entertainment and leisure spots around the city!

Getting Around Lakeway City and Beyond

Despite the minor hurdle of needing four wheels to go around and get things done, keep in mind that on average, the nearest shopping centers and restaurants are actually only less than a mile away, so there's no need to get intimidated!

For instance, the nearest shopping center, CoCo Boutique, is just 0.04 miles from Lakeway. Drive a bit further, and the closest restaurant, Joey's Bar and Grill, is just 0.6 miles away. A teeny bit further than that takes you to the Lakeway Pharmacy, nearest bars like Jasper's Big Dog Saloon, groceries at Skinny Limits, parks like the Arkansas Bend Park, schools and entertainment centers.

Average commute: The mean travel time to commute in and around Lakeway is 25 minutes, and should you need a quick fix in Downtown Austin, it would only take up an average of 36 minutes via Southwest Parkway, and a bit longer via TX-71 E.

Neighboring cities: Interested in exploring Lakeway's neighboring cities? Aside from Austin, you can take a trip out and head on over to The Hills, Bee Cave, Hudson Bend, Briarcliff, Lago Vista, Barton Creek, Jonestown or Lost Creek -- each of these little towns is no more than three miles away!

Schools and Education in Lakeway

Some of the best schools in Texas are located near Lakeway City. The city is served by the Lake Travis ISD, which includes the following schools: Bee Cave Elementary School, Lake Pointe Elementary School, Lake Travis Elementary, Middle and High School, Lakeway Elementary School, Serene Hills Elementary School and Hudson Bend Middle School.

In a nutshell, there are endless advantages when you live near one of the big, vibrant and colorful cities in Texas. With downtown Austin just a couple of minutes away, and Lakeway City itself filled to the brim with places for leisure, recreation, studying, and more, you will never run out of reasons to choose to stay here, and go out on one of those Saturday nights. So get on with it, and find that apartment in Lakeway!