139 Apartments for rent in Lakeway, TX📍
From being recognized simply as a retirement community, the City of Lakeway, Texas has rehashed its image to an emerging ideal suburbia, as more families move in to take advantage of its proximity to a number of recreational areas and top-notch schools.
Situated just 25 miles northwest of Downtown Austin, don't you think it'd be a shame to waste Saturday nights without seeing what Lakeway has in store for you? If you would be willing to drive around, that is. WalkScore.com gives Lakeway City a 9 out of 100 which means that you really can't get by without a car when you live in or near Lakeway. Don't fret, though! Rental properties in Lakeway, such as apartments for rent ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom (and even four-bedroom!) types are readily available within a 10-mile radius, and you'll be sure not to run out of options. Read further down and you will see a run-down of the neighborhoods you can check out in Lakeway City. Once you're settled in, be sure to visit the nearest recreation, entertainment and leisure spots around the city!
Getting Around Lakeway City and Beyond
Despite the minor hurdle of needing four wheels to go around and get things done, keep in mind that on average, the nearest shopping centers and restaurants are actually only less than a mile away, so there's no need to get intimidated!
For instance, the nearest shopping center, CoCo Boutique, is just 0.04 miles from Lakeway. Drive a bit further, and the closest restaurant, Joey's Bar and Grill, is just 0.6 miles away. A teeny bit further than that takes you to the Lakeway Pharmacy, nearest bars like Jasper's Big Dog Saloon, groceries at Skinny Limits, parks like the Arkansas Bend Park, schools and entertainment centers.
Average commute: The mean travel time to commute in and around Lakeway is 25 minutes, and should you need a quick fix in Downtown Austin, it would only take up an average of 36 minutes via Southwest Parkway, and a bit longer via TX-71 E.
Neighboring cities: Interested in exploring Lakeway's neighboring cities? Aside from Austin, you can take a trip out and head on over to The Hills, Bee Cave, Hudson Bend, Briarcliff, Lago Vista, Barton Creek, Jonestown or Lost Creek -- each of these little towns is no more than three miles away!
Schools and Education in Lakeway
Some of the best schools in Texas are located near Lakeway City. The city is served by the Lake Travis ISD, which includes the following schools: Bee Cave Elementary School, Lake Pointe Elementary School, Lake Travis Elementary, Middle and High School, Lakeway Elementary School, Serene Hills Elementary School and Hudson Bend Middle School.
In a nutshell, there are endless advantages when you live near one of the big, vibrant and colorful cities in Texas. With downtown Austin just a couple of minutes away, and Lakeway City itself filled to the brim with places for leisure, recreation, studying, and more, you will never run out of reasons to choose to stay here, and go out on one of those Saturday nights. So get on with it, and find that apartment in Lakeway!
Lakeway has a wide array of neighborhoods that will surely give you the living space that you're looking for, ranging from a one-bedroom apartment to something bigger, like a multi-million dollar home! As an emerging suburbia, more living spaces are constantly being built, specifically along Lakeway Boulevard, the main thoroughfare.
The main neighborhoods in Lakeway worth checking out are:
Boulevard at Lakeway: This is a community of garden homes that are all brand new constructions! It's a great place to look if you like resort-style housing.
Deerfield: Look here for beautiful, older homes in a lovely tree-filled subdivision. Mostly ranch-style houses with a mix of sales and rentals.
Edgewater: Like the name suggests, this is right on the edge of the water! It's set right on Lake Travis and the homes have beautiful water views!
Hills of Lakeway: Also set right on Lake Travis, this neighborhood offers more of an escape from city life. It's tucked away in the Texas Hills and has its own country club and golf course!
Living in Lakeway means you're in luck. The Lakeway Community borders Lake Travis, so a lot of the residents enjoy having the chance to spend their free time on land, and on water too!
On Water
Three main marinas are accessible to Lakeway residents: Rough Hollow, Hurst Harbor Marina and Lakeway Marina. You can rent boats to do a little chillin' around the lake, or to take a dip and go for a swim if you want to, with Southern hospitality at its finest.
On Land
On the other hand, if a bit of leisure on land is what you're looking for, then head on over to Lakeway City Park. With 64 acres of lush, green space, there is plenty of room for everyone, from walkers and joggers, to bikers and rollerbladers! Visit the Butterfly Garden and relax, or visit the Bark Park if you've got a canine friend with you. Picnics are most welcome in the park too, and the same goes for sports enthusiasts, with designated areas for shuffleboards, washers, horseshoes, basketball and volleyball. Lastly, Lakeway City Park also has a waterfront for those who want to go swimming, fishing or canoeing.
Urban Spots
For those who prefer lounging around urban-style, be sure to visit the nearby Shops at the Galleria, and the Hill Country Galleria Mall, both just an 11-minute drive from Lakeway. During the fall season, residents can enjoy the "Friday Night Lights" of Lake Travis High School, one of the best high school football teams in all of Texas. Talk about the real Friday Night Lights!
Eat and Drink
Josey's Bar and Grill, located in the Lakeway Resort and Spa, boasts of home-style "Living the Lake" cuisine which includes chicken, waffles, delicious country fried steak and satisfying, sinful baby back ribs -- with an all-you-can-eat Sunday Supper! Looking for something that floats your boat? Johnny Fins most definitely will, quite literally! It's a full-service floating restaurant with nine-foot open-air windows, so you can sit back and enjoy the beauty of Lake Austin. Lastly, Rocco's Grill, an Italian-owned restaurant, is a haven for wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts. Coffee lovers should check out Cafe Lago Coffeehouse, which has been in Lakeway since 1992 and is popular for serving the best coffee and breakfast in the area. For healthy and organic choices, Java Dive Organic Cafe is a haven of imaginative espressos and lattes.
Other Modes of Transport
Lakeway Airpark Airport is just 1.2 miles from Lakeway, while the Austin Amtrak station is just 30 minutes away.