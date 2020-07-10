Apartment List
469 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with washer-dryer

45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
40 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
35 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
17 Units Available
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1258 sqft
Stunning outdoor landscaping with beautiful pool, sundeck and patios. Near Highway 183 and Mopac for easy commutes. Fireplaces, hardwood floors and balconies in each suite. On-site parking, large playground and business center.
30 Units Available
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1360 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
$
25 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
39 Units Available
Village at Western Oaks
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
$
42 Units Available
Zilker
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
$
36 Units Available
Riverside
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
14 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
12 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
36 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
32 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
18 Units Available
North Burnet
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Just off Loop 1 and close to the Domain Shopping Center, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, award-winning schools and dozens of dining venues. On-site amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors, dog park, gym, pool and hot tub.
85 Units Available
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
222 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
$
39 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Meadows
420 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1362 sqft
Hi-tech fitness and training center and resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sundeck. Elegant lighting throughout, cable TV included and internet access. Game room, pool table, business center and clubhouse.
$
35 Units Available
North Burnet
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,068
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
12 Units Available
Holly
7East
2025 E 7th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,434
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,247
1173 sqft
East Austin living in eclectic neighborhood with easy access to downtown. New construction features roof deck with outdoor kitchen, courtyard, coffee bar and pool. 1-2 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$906
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
$
27 Units Available
Dawson
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
28 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
20 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
18 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

