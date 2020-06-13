129 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
36 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$925
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
28 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
25 Units Available
Lakeline Apartments
3000 Lakeline Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKELINE APARTMENTS Conveniently located to give you the lifestyle you deserve. Lakeline Apartments has one, two, three and four-bedroom floorplans all with delightful amenities you are sure to enjoy. Come visit us today!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
13 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1286 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
$
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
94 Units Available
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1400 sqft
Hermosa village offers a high level of resident amenities offering a "best in class" living experience. Community amenities and the Big House design lends itself to more of a neighborhood feel, which many will find unique and attractive.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Rutherford Drive
1305 Rutherford Drive, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2408 sqft
1305 Rutherford Drive Available 07/08/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Cul-De-Sac in Leander - 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 North Creek Blvd
804 North Creek Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1465 sqft
This 3 bedroom home has new flooring ( no carpet ), paint throughout, new fencing and more. Fireplace, refrigerator, microwave. Easy access to183 and 183A toll, great schools and community. (RLNE5668777)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 W. Broade Street
1709 West Broade Street, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1581 sqft
1709 W. Broade Street Available 07/15/20 Newly built 3 bedroom in Maya Vista - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Two-story split plan features a spacious Great, dining contemporary kitchen ideal for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1590 Hery Way
1590 Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1751 sqft
3Bedroom Leander Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 300244 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300244 Property Id 300244 (RLNE5853775)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1220 Gaviota Lane
1220 Gaviota Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1792 sqft
1220 Gaviota Lane Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 in Villas at Vista Ridge, Hard tile throughout living and kitchen areas, Gourmet kitchen with over-sized center island, Stainless steel appliances,

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr
449 San Gabriel Campus Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5799712)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
233 Quemado Dr
233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2055 sqft
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Buttercup Court
1009 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1641 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
13701 Hero Way
13701 West Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2825 Amber Valley LN
2825 Amber Valley Lane, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2036 sqft
Beautiful One story in Crystal Falls. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen which makes this home a perfect place to entertain friends and family.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
17601 Ronald West Reagan Boulevard
17601 Ronald W Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
4191 sqft
One of kind property on 6.5 Acres! Over 2,600 sq. ft. outdoor living space, fully enclosed fenced property with open area for up to 4 horses. Large fishing pond, exotic wildlife including Blackbuck and Axis Deer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Flanagan Dr.
1004 Flanagan Drive, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1724 sqft
Adorable & Affordable & Ready for Quick Move in! Gorgeous metro flooring throughout (no carpet!), 9 ft ceilings, boxed out window seats, custom ceiling fans & lighting, 2 in wood blinds, double vanities, sep tub & shower, HUGE master WIC, & tile

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1020 W South ST
1020 West South Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1868 sqft
Beautiful One Story w/ 4 bedrooms, 2 baths*Kitchen just remodeled w/new granite counters, painted cabinets & new stainless steel appliances*Open Kitchen/Living & Breakfast*Formal dining can be versatile on dining or office*New vinyl plank flooring &

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1017 Sundrops Street
1017 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2017 sqft
New Construction in Oak Creek - Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see this brand new construction home in Oak Creek by Castle Rock Homes. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath has a lot to offer.

Median Rent in Leander

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Leander is $1,241, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,532.
Studio
$1,024
1 Bed
$1,241
2 Beds
$1,532
3+ Beds
$2,075
City GuideLeander
Leander was named after the railroad official Leander "Catfish" Brown, which begs the question: Who screwed up and passed on opportunity name it Catfish, Texas!?

Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it.

Finding a Place to Rent in Leander

Leander only has a couple of apartment complexes, which offer one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments and even four-bedroom apartments. Even though the area is somewhat limited in choice of apartment rentals, the good news is that the apartments that are available have some pretty great online reviews (and all we know how rare that is).

If you're looking for rental properties in Leander, keep in mind that the community is largely made up of single-unit homes so you may find the most options by searching for a house to rent. You may also have an easier time finding condos to rent.

Because Leander is a far north suburb of Austin, you'll find that whatever type of rental home you're selecting, you're likely to come up with rentals that offer a good amount of space. In other words, there's probably no need to keep that temporary storage unit anymore -- you (and your stuff) can really spread out here.

Neighborhoods in Leander

What amenities do you look for in your ideal neighborhood? A golf course? Mature trees? Easy access to the lake? Check out the list below for neighborhoods in Leander.

Crystal Falls: So Crystal Falls is actually more of a community than a neighborhood. The community is split into five separate neighborhoods -- including The Boulders, Cap Rock, The Highlands, Grand Mesa and The Fairways. Sitting on 5,000 acres of land, this large area is an in-demand community that embodies the feel of the Hill Country, and comes with some of the Hill Country's stunning views too. Five different areas within Crystal Falls means that you can choose from some pretty distinct settings within this community. Different parts of the area include a golf course, widely space homes nestled atop canyons or more traditional neighborhood settings. Whichever particular area residents choose, they'll have access to plenty of greenbelt space, swimming complexes, fishing areas as well as the signature limestone elements from the community's original Whitestone quarry.

Stonehurst: Interested in having your own area where you can spread out, and we mean, really spread out? What sets this area apart is that the homes all sit on huge plots of land, starting at five acres per home. Many houses even have space for residents to keep their horses and ride if they choose (Texas living at its best). Stonehurst is made up of homes that were built in the '70s and '80s (with many of these home having undergone updates), so the property has plenty of mature trees for a more settled feel. Because the residents are already likely to be pretty outdoorsy, it's fitting that this neighborhood is close to Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, which is home to eleven soccer fields, eight tennis courts, six basketball courts, two softball fields, a football field and a partridge in a pear tree (we're not sure about that last part, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were true).

Trails End at Lake Travis: Don't feel at home unless you're out on the water? Trails End at Lake Travis is a great neighborhood that backs right up to Lake Travis. In fact many homes have direct access to the lake. Picture yourself stepping out the back door and taking in the view of one of the region's most beautiful lakes. Go ahead, we'll wait. While all Leander residents have relatively close access to the lake, these properties give you the chance to regularly and easily enjoy swimming, camping, fishing and lakeside entertainment like dining. But we still have our minds on the amazing views you'll experience from this location. Okay, so maybe we're just a tad jealous.

Life in Leander

Leander is about 30 minutes outside of Austin, which is a relatively short drive. For most people in Austin and Leander, traveling between cities is probably something done every now and then, maybe for a special occasion or event.

That being said, Leander residents do still have easy access to some of Austin's very best attractions and events, including hot new restaurants, concerts, tech conferences and festivals like SXSW, ACL. As a bonus, Leander residents won't have to deal with some of the frustrating aspects of Austin's quickly-growing population -- like the bumper-to-bumper traffic or the shrinking availability of places to live.

Maybe even more importantly, Leander has a distinctly pleasant feel. Sure, Texans in general tend to be friendly, but Leander has a reputation for being super friendly. We're talking held up from completing your errands because you can't stop chatting with people kind of friendly. Doesn't that sound nice?

People in Leander might in fact be less likely to boast about how close they are to Austin and more likely to boast about the city's proximity to the area's best green spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities. To the west of Leander is the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, an expansive area that was created as a habitat for several endangered bird and wildlife species. This is one of the top spots for bird watching and it offers some pretty sweet hiking trails. Leander residents are also close to natural and rural attractions that are farther north of the city, such as Lake Buchanan, Marble Falls and Inks Lake State Park.

Leander also sits adjacent to the banks of Lake Travis, which is one of the most popular areas to swim, boat, lounge, fish and just have a great time. And while other areas surrounding Austin do feature plenty of natural green spaces and water for residents to enjoy, the areas near Leander are more off the beaten path, which means you won't have to elbow anyone just to enjoy a cool dip.

What else is there to do in Leander? The community hosts plenty of local events and forms of entertainment. One of the most popular is Movies in the Park, where residents can enjoy outdoor movies showcased in the fall and spring (smartly avoiding the blazing-hot summer months). For Leander residents who are craving some of the live music action that Austin gets on a nightly basis, you won't be left out in the cold. Leander is actually home to the annual Suddenlink Bluegrass Festival. This free, two-night event features live performances from local bands, concessions from various vendors and plenty of activities. The city also hosts an annual kite festival in the spring, a Liberty Fest on the Fourth of July and festive holiday hay rides in the winter.

Ready to mosey over to Leander and look for a place? Don't waste time -- lay claim to your house or apartment before someone else hears the rumors about how great this city is and sweeps your dream home out from under you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leander?
In Leander, the median rent is $1,024 for a studio, $1,241 for a 1-bedroom, $1,532 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,075 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leander, check out our monthly Leander Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leander?
Some of the colleges located in the Leander area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leander?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leander from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.

