129 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX

Neighborhoods in Leander

What amenities do you look for in your ideal neighborhood? A golf course? Mature trees? Easy access to the lake? Check out the list below for neighborhoods in Leander.

Crystal Falls: So Crystal Falls is actually more of a community than a neighborhood. The community is split into five separate neighborhoods -- including The Boulders, Cap Rock, The Highlands, Grand Mesa and The Fairways. Sitting on 5,000 acres of land, this large area is an in-demand community that embodies the feel of the Hill Country, and comes with some of the Hill Country's stunning views too. Five different areas within Crystal Falls means that you can choose from some pretty distinct settings within this community. Different parts of the area include a golf course, widely space homes nestled atop canyons or more traditional neighborhood settings. Whichever particular area residents choose, they'll have access to plenty of greenbelt space, swimming complexes, fishing areas as well as the signature limestone elements from the community's original Whitestone quarry.

Stonehurst: Interested in having your own area where you can spread out, and we mean, really spread out? What sets this area apart is that the homes all sit on huge plots of land, starting at five acres per home. Many houses even have space for residents to keep their horses and ride if they choose (Texas living at its best). Stonehurst is made up of homes that were built in the '70s and '80s (with many of these home having undergone updates), so the property has plenty of mature trees for a more settled feel. Because the residents are already likely to be pretty outdoorsy, it's fitting that this neighborhood is close to Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, which is home to eleven soccer fields, eight tennis courts, six basketball courts, two softball fields, a football field and a partridge in a pear tree (we're not sure about that last part, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were true).

Trails End at Lake Travis: Don't feel at home unless you're out on the water? Trails End at Lake Travis is a great neighborhood that backs right up to Lake Travis. In fact many homes have direct access to the lake. Picture yourself stepping out the back door and taking in the view of one of the region's most beautiful lakes. Go ahead, we'll wait. While all Leander residents have relatively close access to the lake, these properties give you the chance to regularly and easily enjoy swimming, camping, fishing and lakeside entertainment like dining. But we still have our minds on the amazing views you'll experience from this location. Okay, so maybe we're just a tad jealous.