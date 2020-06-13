129 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX📍
Of all the suburbs of Austin, Leander might be the least-heralded, the most underrated and the one that really deserves more respect. Because whether people know it or not, Leander is actually a pretty cool city that has a friendly small-town feel, easy access to some of area's best outdoor recreation spots and seasonal festivities for residents of all ages. And because it tends to fly just under the radar, there's even more housing availability and ample opportunity for you to swoop in and find the perfect place to live. We have a feeling that Leander won't be a well-kept secret for long, so if you're thinking of settling down there, we suggest you get to it.
Leander only has a couple of apartment complexes, which offer one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments and even four-bedroom apartments. Even though the area is somewhat limited in choice of apartment rentals, the good news is that the apartments that are available have some pretty great online reviews (and all we know how rare that is).
If you're looking for rental properties in Leander, keep in mind that the community is largely made up of single-unit homes so you may find the most options by searching for a house to rent. You may also have an easier time finding condos to rent.
Because Leander is a far north suburb of Austin, you'll find that whatever type of rental home you're selecting, you're likely to come up with rentals that offer a good amount of space. In other words, there's probably no need to keep that temporary storage unit anymore -- you (and your stuff) can really spread out here.
What amenities do you look for in your ideal neighborhood? A golf course? Mature trees? Easy access to the lake? Check out the list below for neighborhoods in Leander.
Crystal Falls: So Crystal Falls is actually more of a community than a neighborhood. The community is split into five separate neighborhoods -- including The Boulders, Cap Rock, The Highlands, Grand Mesa and The Fairways. Sitting on 5,000 acres of land, this large area is an in-demand community that embodies the feel of the Hill Country, and comes with some of the Hill Country's stunning views too. Five different areas within Crystal Falls means that you can choose from some pretty distinct settings within this community. Different parts of the area include a golf course, widely space homes nestled atop canyons or more traditional neighborhood settings. Whichever particular area residents choose, they'll have access to plenty of greenbelt space, swimming complexes, fishing areas as well as the signature limestone elements from the community's original Whitestone quarry.
Stonehurst: Interested in having your own area where you can spread out, and we mean, really spread out? What sets this area apart is that the homes all sit on huge plots of land, starting at five acres per home. Many houses even have space for residents to keep their horses and ride if they choose (Texas living at its best). Stonehurst is made up of homes that were built in the '70s and '80s (with many of these home having undergone updates), so the property has plenty of mature trees for a more settled feel. Because the residents are already likely to be pretty outdoorsy, it's fitting that this neighborhood is close to Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, which is home to eleven soccer fields, eight tennis courts, six basketball courts, two softball fields, a football field and a partridge in a pear tree (we're not sure about that last part, but we wouldn't be surprised if it were true).
Trails End at Lake Travis: Don't feel at home unless you're out on the water? Trails End at Lake Travis is a great neighborhood that backs right up to Lake Travis. In fact many homes have direct access to the lake. Picture yourself stepping out the back door and taking in the view of one of the region's most beautiful lakes. Go ahead, we'll wait. While all Leander residents have relatively close access to the lake, these properties give you the chance to regularly and easily enjoy swimming, camping, fishing and lakeside entertainment like dining. But we still have our minds on the amazing views you'll experience from this location. Okay, so maybe we're just a tad jealous.
Leander is about 30 minutes outside of Austin, which is a relatively short drive. For most people in Austin and Leander, traveling between cities is probably something done every now and then, maybe for a special occasion or event.
That being said, Leander residents do still have easy access to some of Austin's very best attractions and events, including hot new restaurants, concerts, tech conferences and festivals like SXSW, ACL. As a bonus, Leander residents won't have to deal with some of the frustrating aspects of Austin's quickly-growing population -- like the bumper-to-bumper traffic or the shrinking availability of places to live.
Maybe even more importantly, Leander has a distinctly pleasant feel. Sure, Texans in general tend to be friendly, but Leander has a reputation for being super friendly. We're talking held up from completing your errands because you can't stop chatting with people kind of friendly. Doesn't that sound nice?
People in Leander might in fact be less likely to boast about how close they are to Austin and more likely to boast about the city's proximity to the area's best green spaces and outdoor recreational opportunities. To the west of Leander is the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, an expansive area that was created as a habitat for several endangered bird and wildlife species. This is one of the top spots for bird watching and it offers some pretty sweet hiking trails. Leander residents are also close to natural and rural attractions that are farther north of the city, such as Lake Buchanan, Marble Falls and Inks Lake State Park.
Leander also sits adjacent to the banks of Lake Travis, which is one of the most popular areas to swim, boat, lounge, fish and just have a great time. And while other areas surrounding Austin do feature plenty of natural green spaces and water for residents to enjoy, the areas near Leander are more off the beaten path, which means you won't have to elbow anyone just to enjoy a cool dip.
What else is there to do in Leander? The community hosts plenty of local events and forms of entertainment. One of the most popular is Movies in the Park, where residents can enjoy outdoor movies showcased in the fall and spring (smartly avoiding the blazing-hot summer months). For Leander residents who are craving some of the live music action that Austin gets on a nightly basis, you won't be left out in the cold. Leander is actually home to the annual Suddenlink Bluegrass Festival. This free, two-night event features live performances from local bands, concessions from various vendors and plenty of activities. The city also hosts an annual kite festival in the spring, a Liberty Fest on the Fourth of July and festive holiday hay rides in the winter.
Ready to mosey over to Leander and look for a place? Don't waste time -- lay claim to your house or apartment before someone else hears the rumors about how great this city is and sweeps your dream home out from under you.