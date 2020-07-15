/
Huston-Tillotson University
232 Apartments For Rent Near Huston-Tillotson University
East Cesar Chavez
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1240 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Clarksville
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
East Cesar Chavez
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Bouldin Creek
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,860
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Bouldin Creek
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1222 sqft
Great location near Butler Park and Long Center for the Performing Arts. Comfortable and pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments. New construction features courtyard, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Holly
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,524
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Downtown Austin
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,565
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Riverside
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,655
1557 sqft
Live in a community where ageless charm and an alluring sensibility surround all the perks of today’s modern lifestyle. Experience elevated living designed to empower you to live life in your own way and let you be the star of your show.
Riverside
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,371
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1111 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Downtown Austin
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,148
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,585
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Downtown Austin
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,514
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Downtown Austin
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,275
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Central East Austin
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1255 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Downtown Austin
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,645
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Central East Austin
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,716
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1336 sqft
Close to I-35, Texas State Cemetery, Waterloo Neighborhood Park, and Texas Capitol. Nearby Schools: Blackshear Elementary, Kealing Middle School, Johnston High, and University Medical Center Brackenridge. Marble bathroom countertops, oversized garden tubs, and 9' ceilings.
Downtown Austin
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,208
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1411 sqft
City living with extra amenities. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and bike storage on site. Pets welcome. Furnished, loft-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Hiking, shopping and dining all a mere block away.
Downtown Austin
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,050
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1268 sqft
What happens when a chic boutique apartment community teams up with a renowned boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Austin? Everything. Gables Republic Square has partnered with Hotel ZaZa to help you live your best life, in style.
Downtown Austin
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,475
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
North University
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
Greenacres
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,469
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1115 sqft
Explore a new era of lakeside living at The Weaver! Situated on the shores of Ladybird Lake, The Weaver apartment homes will offer residents the best of upscale living.