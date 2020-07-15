/
/
/
UT Austin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
294 Apartments For Rent Near UT Austin
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
33 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,658
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1245 sqft
Currently offering 2 MONTHS FREE Rent! *Select units only! Our office is open and we are accepting tours by appointment only! We are also available to assist you virtually during our regular business hours!Welcome to Residences at Saltillo, East
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
32 Units Available
Clarksville
Pressler
507 Pressler St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,566
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1395 sqft
Centrally located community minutes away from Lady Bird Lake. Units feature bamboo flooring and granite countertops. The community has one of the largest pools in the area and a rooftop garden.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
42 Units Available
Zilker
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
52 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,651
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
North Loop
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 9 at 06:41 PM
$
116 Units Available
Triangle State
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:05 PM
24 Units Available
West University
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Camino Flats is the newly renovated hot spot in West Campus. Conveniently within walking or biking distance to campus. This property features uniquely designed floor plans from an efficiency to a three bedroom.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,780
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Rosedale
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,448
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1154 sqft
Korina at the Grove will offer a wide variety of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes. With multiple dining options, shopping, and convenient access to Mopac, Korina is the perfect choice in Central Austin.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,148
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,553
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
37 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,565
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
46 Units Available
Holly
E6
2400 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,524
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1328 sqft
This development is a convenient and laid-back development in East Austin, with stunning views of downtown. Each unit includes 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and more.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
32 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1222 sqft
Great location near Butler Park and Long Center for the Performing Arts. Comfortable and pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments. New construction features courtyard, clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
30 Units Available
Zilker
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1184 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Barton Creek, West Bouldin Creek, and Butler Park. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with dedicated parking, expansive dog park, Men's Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning, oversized garden tubs, and energy-efficient washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
29 Units Available
Hancock
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
965 sqft
Charming homes with open concept kitchens, large closets, and central air conditioning. Homes located on beautifully landscaped courtyards. Swim in the pool on hot days. On-site laundry available. Located right in Historic Hyde Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
25 Units Available
Central East Austin
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
36 Units Available
Mueller
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,459
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1126 sqft
Close to Mueller Lake Park, Northwest Greenway, I-35, Dell Children's Medical Center, Thinkery, HEB, and Mueller Market District. Nearby Schools: Maplewood Elementary, Kealing Middle School, and McCallum High. Pet-friendly apartments, bike storage, extra deep stainless sinks, ground floor retail.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
22 Units Available
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,645
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
38 Units Available
North University
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Austin
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,275
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,722
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,249
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
24 Units Available
Upper Boggy Creek
The Josephine
4411 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
904 sqft
Upgraded units with vinyl plank flooring, a frost-free refrigerator and built-in bookshelves. Within walking distance of Mueller Park. Amenities include barbecue pits and a laundry facility.