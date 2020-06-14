80 Furnished Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
Riverside
40 Units Available
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Travis Heights
17 Units Available
The Lola
1221 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Great location near Texas School for the Deaf. Resort-style living with pool, sauna and billiards. Apartments feature patio/balcony, in-unit laundry hookups and plenty of storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Modern, urban homes with lush green views and easy access to I-35. Enjoy a private patio or balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. Premier community amenities such as a large pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Riverside
52 Units Available
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$823
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Beautiful apartment community with courtyards, fitness center, Google Fiber and laundry facilities. Apartments have large closets, new windows, patio/balcony and storage areas. Walk to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Austin
36 Units Available
Gables Park Plaza
115 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,620
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1352 sqft
Located directly opposite the access path to biking and hiking trails close to Lady Bird Lake. Homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
39 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Austin
24 Units Available
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,730
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1354 sqft
Close to Downtown Station. All apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center and arcade. Property offers direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Austin
42 Units Available
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,447
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,071
1174 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin, near 2nd Street District. Close to Shoal Creek, Colorado River, Austin Music Hall, Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Town Lake Access, rooftop terrace with city view, pet-friendly apartments, street-level retail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Zilker
23 Units Available
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1202 sqft
Apartment homes in a beautiful park like setting. Located adjacent to Lady Bird Lake, the beautiful Colorado River and Barton Creek. Hardwood floors, granite counters and more. Smoke-free available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Burnet
29 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Oak Hill
17 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Zilker
90 Units Available
Post South Lamar
1500 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,190
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1064 sqft
Close to West Bouldin Creek, Becker Elementary School, and Ricky Guerrero Park. Pet-friendly apartments with car charging, resort-style pool, grilling areas, courtyard gardens, elevators, restaurants & retail, and 24-hour fitness center with complimentary classes twice a week (yoga, boot camp, etc.)
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Rosedale
45 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,513
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,413
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Hills - Far West
12 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,610
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heritage
15 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Barton Hills
30 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central East Austin
29 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,180
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Austin
20 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,565
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1448 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,315
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

