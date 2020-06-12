Apartment List
/
TX
/
austin
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

533 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1172 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1362 sqft
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Modern, urban homes with lush green views and easy access to I-35. Enjoy a private patio or balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. Premier community amenities such as a large pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Burnet
30 Units Available
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1387 sqft
Close to N MoPac Expressway, JJ Pickle Research Campus, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, IBM, Kramer Station MetroRail, and The Domain. Community has fitness center with separate spin studio, on-site bike storage, dog washing station, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
North Burnet
21 Units Available
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1219 sqft
Just minutes from the Arboretum, this beautiful development features laundry facilities, an on-site dog park, faux wood blinds, custom cabinets and spacious, open-layouts. Dogs are welcome, and units are new.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
62 Units Available
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Milwood
38 Units Available
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1381 sqft
Located close to Robinson Park and just to the west of the 183. Luxurious apartments include a dishwasher, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pool and concierge available.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
30 Units Available
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1558 sqft
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
53 Units Available
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1415 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Relish in the convenience of garage parking, a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center and private theater. Interiors are spacious and include stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
32 Units Available
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1501 sqft
Charming homes with garden tubs, built-in bookcases, and walk-in closets. Residents get access to a basketball court, coffee bar, and resort-style pool. Head to Riverplace Nature Trail on nice days. Near numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1471 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Franklin Park
9 Units Available
Woodway Village
4600 Nuckols Crossing Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1297 sqft
Discover your new home at Woodway Village! Conveniently located off the IH-35 Corridor, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1067 sqft
Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Village at Western Oaks
57 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,783
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Milwood
58 Units Available
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1273 sqft
Property amenities feature a lagoon-style pool and controlled access gates. Residents can enjoy one- to three-bedroom apartments with ceramic tile floors and a dishwasher with multiple cycles. Close to N FM 620 and Trailhead Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Travis Heights
13 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1461 sqft
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1260 sqft
Units offer faux wood blinds and plank flooring, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer units. Situated near the Austin Community College Riverside on Grove Blvd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1242 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Austin
30 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,220
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Austin
21 Units Available
Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$6,325
2739 sqft
Located in Downtown Austin in a 31-story high-rise with incredible views. Near jogging trails, kayaking, and the Rainey Street District. On-site fitness center, business center, and private garages. Granite countertops and custom cabinetry.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustin 3 BedroomsAustin Accessible ApartmentsAustin Apartments under $1,000Austin Apartments under $1,100Austin Apartments under $800
    Austin Apartments under $900Austin Apartments with BalconyAustin Apartments with GarageAustin Apartments with GymAustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAustin Apartments with ParkingAustin Apartments with Pool
    Austin Apartments with Washer-DryerAustin Cheap PlacesAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Furnished ApartmentsAustin Luxury PlacesAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
    New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
    Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
    Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
    East Oak HillWindsor Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
    Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
    The University of Texas at Austin