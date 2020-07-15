108 Studio Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

Apartment List
$
57 Units Available
North Burnet
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
34 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,780
602 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
52 Units Available
North Burnet
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,495
468 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
$
46 Units Available
Barton Hills
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,276
535 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
5 Units Available
Garrison Park
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$920
426 sqft
Beautiful apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Amenities include Google Fiber, internet cafe and coffee bar. Outdoor swimming pool and dog park. 24-hour on-site laundry.
216 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
506 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,475
565 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
178 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,115
621 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
56 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,385
561 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
8 Units Available
Riverside
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$850
360 sqft
Affordable, modern complex in one of the South's most fashionable cities. Spacious apartments to suit any budget with private patio and large closets. Close to the University of Texas and the I-35.
13 Units Available
Riverside
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$898
440 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryer, faux-wood flooring and fenced backyards. Community features resort style pools, courtyards, fitness center and covered parking.
30 Units Available
Heritage
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
3 Units Available
Upper Boggy Creek
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
378 sqft
Classic apartments near Cherrywood dining and shops. Convenient to Campbell Elementary and Alamo Park. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Car charging, coffee bar, courtyard and more.
26 Units Available
Travis Heights
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,324
600 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin's South Congress 'SoCo' District, community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and rooftop terrace. One- and two-bedroom floor plans and open living spaces.
18 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
590 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
6 Units Available
Upper Boggy Creek
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$849
394 sqft
Classic apartment community welcomes dogs and cats. Less than one mile to UT campus. Updated kitchens, on-site laundry and extra storage. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
7 Units Available
Cherrywood
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$869
391 sqft
Provides convenient access to MLK Jr. Station and the University of Texas at Austin. Studio and one-bedroom apartments with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage in a community surrounded by oak trees.
15 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
Timbercreek Apartments
614 S 1st St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,075
399 sqft
Located just a few minutes away from downtown and Zilker Park, this community offers bike racks, a clubhouse, a fitness center and swimming pool. The apartments have modern fixtures and high ceilings.
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
$
116 Units Available
Triangle State
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
39 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$860
375 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.
35 Units Available
North Shoal Creek
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$906
400 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
38 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,509
522 sqft
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
33 Units Available
Riverside
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

