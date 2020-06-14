516 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1395 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Zilker
21 Units Available
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,454
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,444
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Austin
33 Units Available
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,507
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,436
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Barton Hills
107 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,164
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Cesar Chavez
50 Units Available
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1238 sqft
Eastside location near shops, dining and more. Kitchens feature dishwasher and ice maker. Pet-friendly community with shuffleboard, yoga, gym and pool. Media room and Internet access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Loop
14 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bouldin Creek
35 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,650
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
North Burnet
73 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
North Burnet
39 Units Available
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,983
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Cherrywood
26 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,397
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Austin
36 Units Available
Whitley
301 Brazos St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,581
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
1268 sqft
Located along East 3rd Street in Downtown Austin. Modern apartment block. Homes feature patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, a yoga studio and a media room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,481
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Garrison Park
23 Units Available
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1155 sqft
Close to I-35, South Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Williams Elementary, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, and St. Edward's University. Highlights include fitness center with yoga studio, travertine pool deck with cabanas, putting green, bark park, washer & dryer in every unit, and balconies with outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
37 Units Available
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1120 sqft
Close to Highway 183, MoPac Expressway, The Arboretum, North Hills Town Center, Great Hills Park, Trader Joe's, and HEB. Bus stop right in front of community, canyon views, extensive dog park, volleyball pool, 4-lane lap pool, gas cooking, walk-in showers, garden tubs, wood burning stone fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Dawson
29 Units Available
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Zilker
7 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,740
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1367 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Madison at the Arboretum
10307 Morado Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1096 sqft
Beautiful apartments close to shopping at the Arboretum, fine dining and major employers. Apartments have a view of the Greenbelt, fully equipped kitchens and private patio/balcony. Two swimming pools, BBQ picnic areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Austin
41 Units Available
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,499
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1287 sqft
Great location near river, trails and I-35. Resort-style living with infinity pool, gym and Internet cafe. Apartments have hardwoods floors, extra storage and patios/balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
74 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a pet-friendly community. Units feature crown molding, high ceilings and walk-in closets. Deluxe grounds feature professional landscaping, two pools, business center and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1081 sqft
Camden Huntingdon is a pet-friendly, resort-style community located minutes from North Austin Medical Center and Austin Community College. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Austin, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Austin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

