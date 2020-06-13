/
354 Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX📍
17 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
13 Units Available
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1062 sqft
Located in a five-mile radius of some of the greatest attractions in the city, including shopping, school and dining locations. Includes a series of one- and two-bedrooms complete with granite countertops and more.
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
7 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
968 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
1 Unit Available
2312 Emmett Pkwy
2312 Emmett Parkway, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1808 sqft
Charming updated 1-story home located in highly sought after Wells Branch. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with wide open floor plan and loads of windows allowing for abundant natural light.
1 Unit Available
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trc
2017 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1895 sqft
Village at Wells Branch - 3 bedroom Home - Home in the Village at Wells Branch. Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trce, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1755 sqft
2011 Tasmanian Tiger Trace Available 08/07/20 Village at Wells Branch Home - Must see this beautifully crafted home with designer finishes throughout. Bright and open floor plan with tons of natural light.
1 Unit Available
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy.
3101 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The highlights here are too many to list! Embrace luxury and convenience in the heart of thriving North Austin near Mopac and the Wells Branch area.
1 Unit Available
14100 Thermal Dr.
14100 Thermal Drive, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking to move to vibrant North Austin? This community is the place for you! You'll enjoy a lavish and luxurious lifestyle at an amazing price! Live mere minutes from IH-35 and Mopac giving you convenient access to all of Austin.
1 Unit Available
1801 WELLS BRANCH PKWY
1801 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
547 sqft
1 Unit Available
15013 Haley Hollow
15013 Haley Hollow, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1744 sqft
Gorgeous 1 story home! Very functional floor plan offering plenty of natural light and high ceilings. Kitchen opens up to living and dining area. Master suite provides double vanity sinks, walk in closet, stand alone shower and garden tub.
1 Unit Available
2210 Big Hollow Dr
2210 Big Hollow Drive, Wells Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1421 sqft
2210 Big Hollow Dr Available 06/10/20 Fabulous home in Wells Branch!!! - This fantastic Wells Branch home is located close to the neighborhood's impressive parks and trails.
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
20 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wells Branch rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Wells Branch area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wells Branch from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.
