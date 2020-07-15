/
/
/
St. Edward's University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
176 Apartments For Rent Near St. Edward's University
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
40 Units Available
St. Edwards
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,382
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Zilker
Lamar Union
1100 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,413
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1101 sqft
Located just steps from West Bouldin Creek. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and Nest technology. Community includes 24-hour gym, conference room, courtyard and pool.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
1 of 75
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
34 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,860
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Travis Heights
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1139 sqft
Welcome to your new luxury apartment home right in the heart of the South Congress neighborhood in Austin, TX. The District at SoCo offers a variety of conveniences to help you relax and unwind.
1 of 64
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
32 Units Available
Bouldin Creek
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,508
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1222 sqft
Great location near Butler Park and Long Center for the Performing Arts. Comfortable and pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments. New construction features courtyard, clubhouse, gym and pool.
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
33 Units Available
Riverside
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
Barton Hills
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,276
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1276 sqft
Located near Barton Creek and Barton Skyway. Stylish and spacious apartments with patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a pool, a gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
32 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,148
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,585
3163 sqft
High-rise luxury complexes with swimming pools, fitness center, concierge services and garage parking. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Close to shops, dining and 2nd Street District.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Zilker
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1184 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Barton Creek, West Bouldin Creek, and Butler Park. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with dedicated parking, expansive dog park, Men's Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning, oversized garden tubs, and energy-efficient washers and dryers.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
42 Units Available
West Congress
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Zilker
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,376
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,261
1106 sqft
Great location close to Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Lady Bird Lake. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers access to gym, pool, hot tub and parking.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
62 Units Available
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,514
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
37 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,276
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1386 sqft
Close to SoCo District, Circuit of The Americas and Barton Springs Pool. Modern apartments with a modern kitchen, Google fiber, patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community features a pool, Nest technology and a clubhouse.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
56 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Austin
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,275
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1187 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Austin
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,208
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1399 sqft
City living with extra amenities. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and bike storage on site. Pets welcome. Furnished, loft-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Hiking, shopping and dining all a mere block away.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:14 PM
15 Units Available
South Lamar
The Grove Apartments
3707 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
944 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin, close to St. Edwards University. Standout amenities include Google Fiber connection, Nest technology and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers clubhouse, 24-hour gym and 24-hour laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$2,050
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1268 sqft
What happens when a chic boutique apartment community teams up with a renowned boutique hotel in the heart of Downtown Austin? Everything. Gables Republic Square has partnered with Hotel ZaZa to help you live your best life, in style.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,475
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1029 sqft
Located on Rainy Street, close to I-35, Lady Bird Lake, Sanchez Elementary School, and Martin Middle School. Downtown and Lady Bird Lake views, rooftop pool, and within walking distance to downtown Austin. Units feature spa-style baths and built-in shelving and desks.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Austin
Whitley
301 Brazos St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,666
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,857
1268 sqft
Located along East 3rd Street in Downtown Austin. Modern apartment block. Homes feature patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, a yoga studio and a media room.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Dawson
Tree
3715 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1194 sqft
Pet-friendly complex featuring sophisticated interiors, modern kitchens with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Trash valets, a green community, and a 24-hour gym adds to the luxury. In South 1st District, moments from downtown Austin.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
41 Units Available
Riverside
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
36 Units Available
Riverside
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,240
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.