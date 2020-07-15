All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Bee Caves Vistas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Bee Caves Vistas
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Bee Caves Vistas

6508 Steep Cactus Trl · (512) 645-2125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6508 Steep Cactus Trl, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 73 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bee Caves Vistas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
online portal
Bee Caves Vistas luxury townhomes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine and irresistible setting that can't be beaten. Isn’t it time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved? Our warm and inviting community is nestled in the lovely town of Austin, Texas where everything you desire is just a short drive away. We are conveniently close to local shopping, dining, and recreational parks like Windmill Run and Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

Our three bedroom townhomes for rent are creatively designed to enhance your lifestyle with attractive amenities. Careful attention has been placed in those areas you gather and use the most, offering uncompromising distinction in luxury townhome living. Features include 9-foot ceilings, balcony or patio, central air and heating, garage, hardwood floors, pantry, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Entertaining is a breeze with your all-electric kitchen including a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and trendy warehouse industrial sinks. We are a pet-friendly community and offer private outdoor space and pet waste stations.

Become a resident and gain access to all of the wonderful amenities and services we offer. Community amenities include beautiful landscaping, gated access, guest parking, high-speed internet access, picnic area with barbecue, walking trail, and short term leasing is available. For your convenience, our location provides easy access to freeways and shopping, with public parks nearby. Call us today and see why Bee Caves Vistas luxury townhomes are the ideal place to call home in Austin, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 43997
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $15
restrictions: Certain dog breed restrictions apply
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $15
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bee Caves Vistas have any available units?
Bee Caves Vistas has 8 units available starting at $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bee Caves Vistas have?
Some of Bee Caves Vistas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bee Caves Vistas currently offering any rent specials?
Bee Caves Vistas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bee Caves Vistas pet-friendly?
Yes, Bee Caves Vistas is pet friendly.
Does Bee Caves Vistas offer parking?
Yes, Bee Caves Vistas offers parking.
Does Bee Caves Vistas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bee Caves Vistas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bee Caves Vistas have a pool?
No, Bee Caves Vistas does not have a pool.
Does Bee Caves Vistas have accessible units?
Yes, Bee Caves Vistas has accessible units.
Does Bee Caves Vistas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bee Caves Vistas has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Bee Caves Vistas?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Legends Lake Creek
10015 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78729
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity