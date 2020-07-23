1269 Apartments for rent in Travis County, TX📍
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Gateway
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1068 sqft
Comfortable, relaxed site featuring large swimming pool, wall-to-wall carpeting and pools within a gated community. Updated appliances with washer-dryer hookup. Balconies and patios. Pet-friendly property.
Clarksville
Park Place
1301 W 9th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,068
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,011
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
700 sqft
Pet-friendly living near West Austin Park. Walkable neighborhood. Recently renovated apartments boast hardwoods floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include on-site laundry, courtyard and bike storage.
Downtown Austin
AMLI on 2nd
421 W 3rd St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,275
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1125 sqft
Located in downtown Austin, close to Lady Bird Lake and Republic Square. Nearby schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, Austin High School. Close to 2nd Street Retail. City/capitol views, large walk-in closets, spa style soaking tubs, and resort-style pool.
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly community tucked away from hustle and bustle of I-35. Enjoy resort-style lap pool, large dog park, and fitness center. Features 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, granite counters, pantry, W/D hookups, patio/balcony.
Allandale
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1120 sqft
Landscaped apartment complex ideally situated for convenient access to the Mopac Expressway. Business center, laundry, swimming pool and hot tub on the premises. Residents have access to an on-site car park and car wash area.
Riverside
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,300
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
North University
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
837 sqft
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas, nestled between Hyde Park and Central Austin. This open-air floor plan offers a spacious living room that opens up to a kitchen and bar.
Riverside
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,075
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
914 sqft
Nestled into a 20-acre greenbelt of trees, this community has a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and more. Located near Highway 183, Mopac Expressway and Loop 360. Spectacular views!
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
952 sqft
Restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops are all within walking distance of these comfortable apartments, which have gourmet kitchens and ample storage space. Communal amenities include a gym and sauna.
North University
305 Flats
305 35th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$960
400 sqft
Upscale and located within a short drive of area amenities. This community offers a courtyard and parking. Upgraded units available. In-home washer and dryers. Disability access available.
North University
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1050 sqft
Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments range from 550-1,100 square feet of living space and all utilities are included in the rent. Youll love coming home to beautiful kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1001 sqft
Offering easy access to I-35, these beautiful units are pet-friendly and offer two-story townhomes. Each unit offers ceiling fans, hardwood floors, microwaves, refrigerators and W/D hookups.
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1040 sqft
Beautiful setting overlooking Great Hills Country Club in the Arboretum District. Units have private balcony or patio, all-electric kitchen and high ceilings. Luxury community with fitness center, hiking trail and pool.
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
932 sqft
Located in the heart of Austin close to local schools, dining, entertainment and more. Spacious floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, A/C and all-electric kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool, b-ball courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Zilker
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
820 sqft
Located right off S Lamar Blvd and W Mary Street. Luxury apartments with a modern kitchen, granite worktops and garbage disposal. Community includes a courtyard, a barbecue and ample parking for cars and bicycles.
East Cesar Chavez
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,480
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1069 sqft
Timeless living meets stylish design in these apartments that have an 84 walkscore. Impress guests with unique hardwood flooring, granite counters, and spacious patio or balcony. Or, relax at the pool or coffee bar.
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1174 sqft
Located just blocks away from shopping centers, restaurants and even schools. The newly renovated homes have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Interstate 35 is close by.
North Burnet
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,101
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1163 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Hyde Park
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
580 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An outdoor enthusiast's paradise, these homes are near nature trails and Lake Travis, offering a wealth of nature adventures. You will come home to a sparkling pool with canyon views.
Rosewood
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$961
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1202 sqft
Near rail access and close to all amenities. Residences have in-unit laundry, all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dog grooming area and dog park. Cats are also allowed. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Some of the colleges located in the Travis County area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, and Texas Lutheran University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, and New Braunfels have apartments for rent.
