253 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX

Things to do in Kyle

Although Kyle does have a downtown area of its own, most people that live in Kyle tend to go to Austin when they want to have a more metropolitan experience. If you do decide to hang around downtown, it's a historic district so be sure to take not e of the beautiful architecture. The city of Kyle also has a rich literary history, and was even home to the Pulitzer Prize author Katherine Anne Porter. Poet Laureates and other literary figures often visit the town, as well.