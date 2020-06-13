253 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX📍
Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census.
One of the great things about Kyle is that the real estate market has remained incredibly stable. This can make the search for apartments in Kyle difficult if you don't know where to look. Although there are a few all bills paid condos for rent, the majority of rental apartments and rental houses require residents to handle their own utilities, as well as undergo a background and credit check. Make sure to allow for this lead time when planning a move to Kyle.
There are five distinct neighborhoods in Kyle, each with their own distinct style. The five neighborhoods include:
Downtown Kyle: Downtown Kyle is the westernmost part of the city and has been built up a lot in recent years. A significant portion of the homes are 3 bedrooms or larger, and many of them have been built since 2000.
Hartson and Fergus: This neighborhood has also seen a great deal of growth in recent years. Many of the new residents to Kyle have moved to this area of the city. Nearby Los Vega Mexican Restaurant is a favorite of residents.
Bebee Road: BeBee Road is at the heart of the city, and it is home to some of the most popular restaurants in town, including Koy Chinese and Sushi.
Uhland: If you are looking for a smaller place to live, such as a 1 bedroom apartment for rent, Uhland has more options than the other neighborhoods in Kyle. It is also the southernmost neighborhood in the city.
Niederwald: Niederwald is the easternmost neighborhood in the city, and is also the least dense. Homes in this neighborhood tend to be spread out, giving plenty of room for you to spread out and settle in.
Although Kyle does have a downtown area of its own, most people that live in Kyle tend to go to Austin when they want to have a more metropolitan experience. If you do decide to hang around downtown, it's a historic district so be sure to take not e of the beautiful architecture. The city of Kyle also has a rich literary history, and was even home to the Pulitzer Prize author Katherine Anne Porter. Poet Laureates and other literary figures often visit the town, as well.