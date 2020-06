253 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX

Neighborhoods in Kyle

There are five distinct neighborhoods in Kyle, each with their own distinct style. The five neighborhoods include:

Downtown Kyle: Downtown Kyle is the westernmost part of the city and has been built up a lot in recent years. A significant portion of the homes are 3 bedrooms or larger, and many of them have been built since 2000.

Hartson and Fergus: This neighborhood has also seen a great deal of growth in recent years. Many of the new residents to Kyle have moved to this area of the city. Nearby Los Vega Mexican Restaurant is a favorite of residents.

Bebee Road: BeBee Road is at the heart of the city, and it is home to some of the most popular restaurants in town, including Koy Chinese and Sushi.

Uhland: If you are looking for a smaller place to live, such as a 1 bedroom apartment for rent, Uhland has more options than the other neighborhoods in Kyle. It is also the southernmost neighborhood in the city.

Niederwald: Niederwald is the easternmost neighborhood in the city, and is also the least dense. Homes in this neighborhood tend to be spread out, giving plenty of room for you to spread out and settle in.