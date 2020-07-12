111 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Austin, TX

Housing in Riverside is a mix of older apartment complexes that are budget-friendly and brand new condos and apartments. You’ll find a lot of students and working families in the older apartments, and you can find some houses for rent in this neighborhood as well. The newer apartments and condos are more expensive and are attracting professionals who have been priced out of downtown.

Because so many people are moving to Austin, many are looking for the next big neighborhood. Riverside’s historic affordability put it in the crosshairs, and a lot of people are snapping up property here. The rental and real estate market in southeast Austin is competitive enough that Riverside is becoming the hot new place to live. If you find a place that you like, you should put in an application right away.

The older apartment complexes offer few frills other than a community pool, which is a must at virtually every Texas apartment. However, the new condos and apartments being built are nothing short of luxurious. Most newer apartments in Riverside have upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many also offer social events like wine tastings and have features like eco-friendly building standards and onsite dog parks.

Riverside is a cool place to hang out, and in the near future you might still be able to snag a good deal on apartments. Many parts of the neighborhood maintain the appeal of what Austin used to be like 20 years ago. If you’re feeling the call to live in Riverside, the right time to move is now, as prices will likely continue to rise in upcoming years. There’s no place like Riverside!