111 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Austin, TX
1 of 32
1 of 44
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 56
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 29
1 of 42
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 17
Despite Austin’s longtime motto of “Keep Austin Weird,” the city is rapidly changing. For those who miss the affordable hipster vibe that traditionally reigned supreme, you may still be able to find it in the Riverside neighborhood in southeast Austin if you move quickly. A rush of new housing developments shows that this neighborhood isn’t being overlooked anymore.
Transportation
- Capital Metro (system of light rail and buses)
- Biking
- Driving
- Walking
Demographics
- Students
- Diverse
- Young workers (between 25-34)
Close To:
- I-35
- Downtown
- University of Texas
- St. Edward’s University
- Rainey Street Historic District
- Norwood Tract Dog Park
Contains:
- Town Lake Trail
- Riverside golf course
- Mabel Davis District Park
Riverside in 3 Words: Affordable, Green, Changing
Lured by Texas’ good economy and great weather, Austin has topped lists of fastest-growing cities for years. It’s also the least traditionally Texan of all of Texas’ big cities by reputation. But with thousands of new residents moving here each year, it’s not surprising that the character of the city is changing. Riverside represents the funky vibe the city used to be known for, but it’s hard to miss the new developments. Riverside is still the affordable alternative to pricier neighborhoods—but maybe not for long.
Riverside is appealing because of its convenient location. It’s just a few minutes away from the central business district, so you won’t have to spend hours stuck in traffic. You can get by without a car in Riverside, but it will be more difficult than in other Austin neighborhoods. A lot of people choose to get around the neighborhood by bike.
Riverside has a very unpretentious vibe that you’ll feel in the low-key shops and clubs. The Buzz Mill and Café Crème are two local coffee shops that will make you forget all about the chains. The club scene in Riverside is also a lot of fun: longtime local favorite Emo’s recently relocated from downtown to this neighborhood.
You’ll find some of the most ethnically diverse restaurants in Riverside. The 888 Pan Asian restaurant offers delicious Vietnamese and Asian Fusion dishes at dirt-cheap prices. Rosita’s Al Pastor has both a food truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant where you can get authentic Mexican eats. But if you’re in Texas, you can’t miss your chance at some all-American BBQ, and you’ll love the hospitality at The Blue Ox.
Like most Austinites, Riverside residents don’t let the hot summers prevent them from going outside and being active. You’ll see people hanging out at the Mabel Davis District Park, a facility that has an Olympic-sized pool and a 12,000 square foot skate park. Being active is not as much about trying to be fit for fitness’s sake in Riverside so much as it is about enjoying a fun lifestyle.
Despite the new developments going on, Riverside still has a lot of trees and green space. Unlike some other Austin neighborhoods, you’ll feel like you’re in a park-esque environment instead of being surrounded by concrete and skyscrapers. The Colorado River provides the northern border of the neighborhood, and jogging trails run alongside the river for a serene backdrop.
Housing in Riverside is a mix of older apartment complexes that are budget-friendly and brand new condos and apartments. You’ll find a lot of students and working families in the older apartments, and you can find some houses for rent in this neighborhood as well. The newer apartments and condos are more expensive and are attracting professionals who have been priced out of downtown.
Because so many people are moving to Austin, many are looking for the next big neighborhood. Riverside’s historic affordability put it in the crosshairs, and a lot of people are snapping up property here. The rental and real estate market in southeast Austin is competitive enough that Riverside is becoming the hot new place to live. If you find a place that you like, you should put in an application right away.
The older apartment complexes offer few frills other than a community pool, which is a must at virtually every Texas apartment. However, the new condos and apartments being built are nothing short of luxurious. Most newer apartments in Riverside have upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many also offer social events like wine tastings and have features like eco-friendly building standards and onsite dog parks.
Riverside is a cool place to hang out, and in the near future you might still be able to snag a good deal on apartments. Many parts of the neighborhood maintain the appeal of what Austin used to be like 20 years ago. If you’re feeling the call to live in Riverside, the right time to move is now, as prices will likely continue to rise in upcoming years. There’s no place like Riverside!