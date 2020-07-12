Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Austin, TX

Verified

1 of 32

32 Units Available
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mariposa Flats in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

61 Units Available
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,540
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1196 sqft
Close to Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, Lady Bird Lake, Norwood Tract Dog Park. Nearby Schools: St. Edward's University, Univ. of Texas, Travis Heights Elementary, Austin High, and Martin Middle School. On-site retail and restaurants, on-site UT Shuttle and Cap Metro.
Verified

1 of 10

15 Units Available
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,320
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Verified

1 of 27

40 Units Available
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$910
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Verified

1 of 13

15 Units Available
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,138
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1042 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
Verified

1 of 24

39 Units Available
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1263 sqft
Welcome to The Social, the premier apartments in Austin, Texas. Our stylish property offers spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that set the gold standard of modern community living.
Verified

1 of 56

34 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 13

8 Units Available
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$850
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1058 sqft
Affordable, modern complex in one of the South's most fashionable cities. Spacious apartments to suit any budget with private patio and large closets. Close to the University of Texas and the I-35.
Verified

1 of 19

12 Units Available
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$898
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$997
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
926 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with washer/dryer, faux-wood flooring and fenced backyards. Community features resort style pools, courtyards, fitness center and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 11

6 Units Available
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,386
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
902 sqft
Bike storage, bbq, electric car charging, courtyard, parking and on-site laundry. Dogs and cats are allowed. On the shuttle route of the University of Texas and across the street from Antone's and Emo's bars.
Verified

1 of 13

30 Units Available
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

36 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,233
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,502
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1296 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified

1 of 42

8 Units Available
Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
987 sqft
Extra large rooms, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The recently renovated units feature high quality appliances, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Amenities include a dog park, dog grooming area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

18 Units Available
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
939 sqft
Beautiful location near East Riverside Drive, Town Lake and South Shore District. Residents of building can enjoy pool and sun deck. Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, and large closets.
Verified

1 of 14

9 Units Available
Array
2000 Burton Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Array Apartments in the East Riverside neighborhood of Austin offer all the modern style and amenities you are looking for, from wood-style flooring to updated kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 24

128 Units Available
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,655
1557 sqft
Live in a community where ageless charm and an alluring sensibility surround all the perks of today’s modern lifestyle. Experience elevated living designed to empower you to live life in your own way and let you be the star of your show.
Verified

1 of 30

40 Units Available
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Beautiful apartment community with courtyards, fitness center, Google Fiber and laundry facilities. Apartments have large closets, new windows, patio/balcony and storage areas. Walk to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail.
Verified

1 of 9

9 Units Available
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
828 sqft
Great location in Southeast Austin near hiking and biking trails and South Congress entertainment district. Apartments feature vinyl-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and huge closets!
Verified

1 of 22

24 Units Available
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Welcome to luxury Austin living near everything. Spacious apartments feature marble bathroom accents, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. Ample green space with a community garden and bocce court. Google fiber access.
Verified

1 of 13

4 Units Available
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
792 sqft
Recently remodeled apartment complex just five minutes from downtown Austin. Close to the I-35 and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Californian-style interiors including faux hardwood floors and calming color schemes.

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
1201 Shore District Drive
1201 Shore District Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2400 sqft
1201 Shore District - Great view/Corner unit- 3 bedroom 3 and 1/2 bath, 4 story, 2,400 sq feet "Brownstone" style townhome, 1 block to Town Lake, Oracle & Kayak ride from DT Austin.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1202 Upland Dr
1202 Upland Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1352 sqft
0.3 miles to The Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake! - Minutes to downtown, South Congress, Rainey, and Eastside restaurants/coffee shops/entertainment! Prime location in quaint neighborhood with easy access to I-35 and only 7 miles from airport.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
2001 S. IH 35
2001 S Interstate, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated in Southeast Austin only one block south of the Hike and Bike trail is this awesome community! The location puts you within one mile of the SoCo District on S.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1911 WILLOW CREEK DR
1911 Willow Creek Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a stunning community, situated on a 4-acre hillside. Enjoy incredible views of downtown Austin in a location that puts you close to IH-35, the hike and bike trail and amazing local restaurants.
Riverside
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Despite Austin’s longtime motto of “Keep Austin Weird,” the city is rapidly changing. For those who miss the affordable hipster vibe that traditionally reigned supreme, you may still be able to find it in the Riverside neighborhood in southeast Austin if you move quickly. A rush of new housing developments shows that this neighborhood isn’t being overlooked anymore.

Transportation

  • Capital Metro (system of light rail and buses)
  • Biking
  • Driving
  • Walking

Demographics

  • Students
  • Diverse
  • Young workers (between 25-34)

Close To:

  • I-35
  • Downtown
  • University of Texas
  • St. Edward’s University
  • Rainey Street Historic District
  • Norwood Tract Dog Park

Contains:

  • Town Lake Trail
  • Riverside golf course
  • Mabel Davis District Park

Riverside in 3 Words: Affordable, Green, Changing

Lured by Texas’ good economy and great weather, Austin has topped lists of fastest-growing cities for years. It’s also the least traditionally Texan of all of Texas’ big cities by reputation. But with thousands of new residents moving here each year, it’s not surprising that the character of the city is changing. Riverside represents the funky vibe the city used to be known for, but it’s hard to miss the new developments. Riverside is still the affordable alternative to pricier neighborhoods—but maybe not for long.

Getting around Riverside

Riverside is appealing because of its convenient location. It’s just a few minutes away from the central business district, so you won’t have to spend hours stuck in traffic. You can get by without a car in Riverside, but it will be more difficult than in other Austin neighborhoods. A lot of people choose to get around the neighborhood by bike.

Riverside has a very unpretentious vibe that you’ll feel in the low-key shops and clubs. The Buzz Mill and Café Crème are two local coffee shops that will make you forget all about the chains. The club scene in Riverside is also a lot of fun: longtime local favorite Emo’s recently relocated from downtown to this neighborhood.

Dining in Riverside

You’ll find some of the most ethnically diverse restaurants in Riverside. The 888 Pan Asian restaurant offers delicious Vietnamese and Asian Fusion dishes at dirt-cheap prices. Rosita’s Al Pastor has both a food truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant where you can get authentic Mexican eats. But if you’re in Texas, you can’t miss your chance at some all-American BBQ, and you’ll love the hospitality at The Blue Ox.

Things to do in Riverside

Like most Austinites, Riverside residents don’t let the hot summers prevent them from going outside and being active. You’ll see people hanging out at the Mabel Davis District Park, a facility that has an Olympic-sized pool and a 12,000 square foot skate park. Being active is not as much about trying to be fit for fitness’s sake in Riverside so much as it is about enjoying a fun lifestyle.

Despite the new developments going on, Riverside still has a lot of trees and green space. Unlike some other Austin neighborhoods, you’ll feel like you’re in a park-esque environment instead of being surrounded by concrete and skyscrapers. The Colorado River provides the northern border of the neighborhood, and jogging trails run alongside the river for a serene backdrop.

Renting in Riverside, Austin

Housing in Riverside is a mix of older apartment complexes that are budget-friendly and brand new condos and apartments. You’ll find a lot of students and working families in the older apartments, and you can find some houses for rent in this neighborhood as well. The newer apartments and condos are more expensive and are attracting professionals who have been priced out of downtown.

Because so many people are moving to Austin, many are looking for the next big neighborhood. Riverside’s historic affordability put it in the crosshairs, and a lot of people are snapping up property here. The rental and real estate market in southeast Austin is competitive enough that Riverside is becoming the hot new place to live. If you find a place that you like, you should put in an application right away.

The older apartment complexes offer few frills other than a community pool, which is a must at virtually every Texas apartment. However, the new condos and apartments being built are nothing short of luxurious. Most newer apartments in Riverside have upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Many also offer social events like wine tastings and have features like eco-friendly building standards and onsite dog parks.

Riverside is a cool place to hang out, and in the near future you might still be able to snag a good deal on apartments. Many parts of the neighborhood maintain the appeal of what Austin used to be like 20 years ago. If you’re feeling the call to live in Riverside, the right time to move is now, as prices will likely continue to rise in upcoming years. There’s no place like Riverside!

