473 Apartments for rent in North Burnet, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,803
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1387 sqft
Close to N MoPac Expressway, JJ Pickle Research Campus, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, IBM, Kramer Station MetroRail, and The Domain. Community has fitness center with separate spin studio, on-site bike storage, dog washing station, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
19 Units Available
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to view the photos of our apartments in Austin below to get a feel for the Lincoln Oaks Apartments lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
$
60 Units Available
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1090 sqft
Recently renovated homes with modern amenities like stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. The community has a lap pool, jogging trail and fitness center. Food and recreation hub close by.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
24 Units Available
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1219 sqft
Just minutes from the Arboretum, this beautiful development features laundry facilities, an on-site dog park, faux wood blinds, custom cabinets and spacious, open-layouts. Dogs are welcome, and units are new.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
67 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
35 Units Available
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,313
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,133
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
69 Units Available
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1153 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
61 Units Available
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,147
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1124 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
41 Units Available
Villages at the Domain
11011 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,122
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1313 sqft
Luxury community with pool, yoga, trash valet, and elevator. Great location in Austin, close to Domain Central Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
900 sqft
Located near Highway 290 and 183. This community offers access to area hike and bike trails and features a picnic area, clothes care center, and pool. Each home boasts modern cabinetry and appliances.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
20 Units Available
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,268
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1215 sqft
With design-forward interiors and amenity spaces reminiscent of boutique-style hotels, Flatiron Domain serves as a haven for foodies, the fashion-literate, socialites, and connoisseurs of fine living.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
52 Units Available
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1173 sqft
Come home to The Copeland and experience an energized lifestyle in the heart of North Austin's most popular shopping and entertainment district. The Copeland's modern and distinctive floor plans are reinventing urban apartment living.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Just off Loop 1 and close to the Domain Shopping Center, Walnut Creek Greenbelt, award-winning schools and dozens of dining venues. On-site amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors, dog park, gym, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated May 14 at 12:21pm
34 Units Available
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,162
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1177 sqft
Enjoy community amenities such as laundry facilities, a swimming pool, and gated entrance. Apartments have built-in bookshelves and ceiling fans. Close to The Arboretum and Domain Central Park near Burnet Road.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11400 DOMAIN DRIVE STE 115
11400 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This first-class community has so much more to offer than just the perfect location. This property combines home, work, fitness, dining, and entertainment all within walking distance of your front door.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3100 Kramer Ln
3100 Kramer Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5730133)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11305 Alterra Pkwy
11305 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,190
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5691409)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11101 Burnet Rd
11101 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,274
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5691418)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11310 Domain Dr
11310 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5691422)
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11011 DOMAIN DR #8100
11011 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1291 sqft
Live your active lifestyle in one of Austin's newest urban retreats! Experience life in Austin's second downtown with ten acres of parks, jogging trails, retail, entertainment and dining.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Esperanza Xing
2700 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5690616)
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
11700 METRIC BLVD
11700 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an exciting community, conveniently located in North Austin near The Domain and Austin Community College, with easy access to both IH-35 and Mopac. Enjoy a quality pet-friendly living environment amid mature oak trees.
