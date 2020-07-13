Apartment List
676 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with pool

The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$933
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
A recently renovated community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Beautifully groomed grounds, on-site pool, gym and a dog park. Near area schools and parks.
Parker Lane
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
954 sqft
Welcome to Grace Woods, with easy access to everything that Austin has to offer! Our newly renovated homes, landscapes, and amenities bring you the modern and hip living experience you come to expect in this lively city.
Sweetbriar
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1431 sqft
In South Austin, this apartment community features a pool, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Interiors of the pet-friendly homes boast built-in bookcases, wood-like flooring, and laundry connections. Minutes to I-35 off Stassney Lane.
Milwood
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$941
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1381 sqft
Located close to Robinson Park and just to the west of the 183. Luxurious apartments include a dishwasher, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pool and concierge available.
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1130 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments include 9-foot ceilings, private patios and more. Amenities like swimming pool, gym and dog park all on site. Close to I-35 and less than 15 minute from downtown Austin.
North Loop
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
901 sqft
Close to Highway 183, Balcones Village, Lakeline Mall, The Domain, and public transportation. On-site basketball courts, copy & fax services, gated pet park, guest parking, package receiving, picnic area with barbecue, recyling, swimming pools, and fitness center. Flexible lease terms.
Bouldin Creek
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
North Burnet
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,311
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,136
1590 sqft
Units come with laundry, private balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Green community with beautiful courtyard. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Car charging for electric vehicles.
North Burnet
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
West Oak Hill
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Cherrywood
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,312
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,931
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1356 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
Garrison Park
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1155 sqft
Close to I-35, South Boggy Creek Greenbelt, Williams Elementary, Onion Creek Metropolitan Park, and St. Edward's University. Highlights include fitness center with yoga studio, travertine pool deck with cabanas, putting green, bark park, washer & dryer in every unit, and balconies with outdoor storage.
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1263 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a pet-friendly community. Units feature crown molding, high ceilings and walk-in closets. Deluxe grounds feature professional landscaping, two pools, business center and on-site movie theater.
East Oak Hill
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,329
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Windsor Hills
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
West Oak Hill
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Clarksville
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,591
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,756
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1241 sqft
Located in the Market District of downtown Austin. Close to Amtrak, Austin Music Hall, Lady Bird Lake, University of Texas Austin, and Austin Capitol. Nearby Schools: Mathews Elementary, O'Henry Middle School, and Austin High. Courtyard fountains, oversized tubs, 9' ceilings.
North Austin
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.

July 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,177 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,452 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Austin over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have fallen slightly in Austin, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,452 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Austin fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most similar cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

