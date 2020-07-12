/
/
/
pleasant valley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
567 Apartments for rent in Pleasant Valley, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
929 sqft
The best of Austin living complete with relaxing amenities and hammocks. Recently renovated with access to Google Fiber, this pet-friendly community offers upscale amenities and unique floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
14 Units Available
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,385
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1182 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
36 Units Available
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,276
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1386 sqft
Close to SoCo District, Circuit of The Americas and Barton Springs Pool. Modern apartments with a modern kitchen, Google fiber, patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community features a pool, Nest technology and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hillside Place
4821 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35 and on the University of Texas and Capital Metro bus lines. Apartment amenities include faux wood floors, upgraded appliances and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature yards.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
59 Units Available
South Shore District
1333 Shore District Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1293 sqft
Close to Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown Austin. Gorgeous apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents have use of a pool, community garden and games room.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Trio
2317 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
868 sqft
Located near downtown Austin, just off I-35. Community offers residents luxury amenities like gym, pools, night patrol and more. Apartments feature breathtaking views, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
11 Units Available
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1048 sqft
Located along E Riverside Drive and just yards from S Pleasant Valley Road. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and a bathtub. Pleasant community with both a pool and a volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Belara Austin
1500 Crossing Pl, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1260 sqft
Units offer faux wood blinds and plank flooring, granite countertops, high-end fixtures, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer units. Situated near the Austin Community College Riverside on Grove Blvd.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Lexington Hills
2430 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1003 sqft
Welcome toSoutheast AustinNo one does southern hospitality better than Lexington Hills apartments in Southeast Austin, TX.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,530
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1298 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, pendant lighting, open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings and dual vanities. Tenant discounts for Austin-preferred employers. Community outdoor kitchen, pool, business center. Pet-friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Faro Drive #36
2001 Faro Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1488 sqft
2001 Faro Drive #36 Available 08/21/20 Condo in Riverside Villas - Spacious Condo in the desirable gated "Riverside Villas" development.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4501 E. RIVERSIDE
4501 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
2425 CROMWELL CR.
2425 Cromwell Circle, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
485 sqft
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1845 River Crossing Circle
1845 River Crossing Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1059 sqft
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1500 CROSSING PLACE
1500 Crossing Place, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the East Side near Downtown Austin is this prime community with fantastic amenities including a 24-hour fitness studio, a game room with billiards, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, rentable clubhouse, sand volleyball and dedicated
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4710 E Riverside Dr
4710 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1081 sqft
Southeast Riverside Area with 1.5 month rent free! - Property Id: 191156 Magnificent chance to live in the exceptional new and upcoming neighborhood SO close to Downtown, and without those super outrageous downtown pricing.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4900 E OLTORF ST
4900 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Inspired Austin living is right at your fingertips along with all the conveniences of living within close proximity to the city.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 S Pleasant Valley Rd
1401 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5765630)
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD
2317 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near downtown Austin, IH-35, major employers and college campuses is this beautiful, affordable community. Enjoy being surrounded by huge oak trees with beautiful views and having access to wonderful amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4821 East Riverside Drive
4821 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1849 River Crossing CIR
1849 River Crossing Circle, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1059 sqft
This Unique Condo community is filled with trees. The charming two story condo has large bedrooms upstairs, each with its own bathroom. Spacious kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space. Convenient half bath downstairs.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2101 Rivers Edge WAY
2101 Rivers Edge Way, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1612 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live in the gated detached-condo community of Riverside Villas! Less than 5 miles to UT & ABIA, & close to downtown, Lady Bird Hike/Bike trails, and all of the entertainment that the East side has to offer! Sitting pristinely
