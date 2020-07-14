All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

The Baxter at Westwood

Open Now until 6pm
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy · (512) 643-6274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 39-333 · Avail. Sep 4

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 32-288 · Avail. now

$996

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 25-233 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-197 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,121

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 29-266 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 28-258 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02-018 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 05-048 · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 15-139 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,521

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1064 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Baxter at Westwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
shuffle board
The Baxter at Westwood Apartments is more than a simple home. Our apartments in Austin, TX, are ready to satisfy a variety of needs and tastes. Our one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments bring the perks of the city to your doorstep while also protecting you from its constant hustle and bustle.

Moving past basics such as stainless-steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and washers and dryers, our modern homes invite you to enjoy life in a bright, airy space where natural light streams freely through the large windows. The kitchens are a pleasure to cook in and simple to clean thanks to the easy-to-wipe countertops, and the bedrooms are cozy and inviting. For that extra splash of elegance, select floor plans enjoy designer interior finishes and wood-burning fireplaces. More than this, to ensure your utmost relaxation, we added two swimming pools with sundecks, playground, community BBQ grill area, cyber café and lounge with free Wi-Fi along with a poolside pavilion with grills, and a 24-hour fitness center. We didn’t forget about your furry buddies either, and apart from accepting all dog breeds ages and sizes, we also have a large & small dog park on our grounds.

Thanks to our excellent location in Anderson Mill, we are only moments away from all the fun and entertainment you can find at Austin Aquarium, Lakeline Mall, and the Alamo Drafthouse. Well-reputed schools like Westwood High School, Grisham Middle School, and Anderson Mill Elementary School are equally close, not to mention the convenient commute times our easy access to Highway 184 and FM 620 provides.

Choose The Baxter at Westwood and live happy! You can find out more details about our apartments in Austin by simply calling to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Baxter at Westwood have any available units?
The Baxter at Westwood has 32 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Baxter at Westwood have?
Some of The Baxter at Westwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Baxter at Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
The Baxter at Westwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Baxter at Westwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Baxter at Westwood is pet friendly.
Does The Baxter at Westwood offer parking?
Yes, The Baxter at Westwood offers parking.
Does The Baxter at Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Baxter at Westwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Baxter at Westwood have a pool?
Yes, The Baxter at Westwood has a pool.
Does The Baxter at Westwood have accessible units?
No, The Baxter at Westwood does not have accessible units.
Does The Baxter at Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Baxter at Westwood has units with dishwashers.
