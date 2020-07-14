Amenities

The Baxter at Westwood Apartments is more than a simple home. Our apartments in Austin, TX, are ready to satisfy a variety of needs and tastes. Our one, two, and three-bedroom townhomes and garden-style apartments bring the perks of the city to your doorstep while also protecting you from its constant hustle and bustle.



Moving past basics such as stainless-steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and washers and dryers, our modern homes invite you to enjoy life in a bright, airy space where natural light streams freely through the large windows. The kitchens are a pleasure to cook in and simple to clean thanks to the easy-to-wipe countertops, and the bedrooms are cozy and inviting. For that extra splash of elegance, select floor plans enjoy designer interior finishes and wood-burning fireplaces. More than this, to ensure your utmost relaxation, we added two swimming pools with sundecks, playground, community BBQ grill area, cyber café and lounge with free Wi-Fi along with a poolside pavilion with grills, and a 24-hour fitness center. We didn’t forget about your furry buddies either, and apart from accepting all dog breeds ages and sizes, we also have a large & small dog park on our grounds.



Thanks to our excellent location in Anderson Mill, we are only moments away from all the fun and entertainment you can find at Austin Aquarium, Lakeline Mall, and the Alamo Drafthouse. Well-reputed schools like Westwood High School, Grisham Middle School, and Anderson Mill Elementary School are equally close, not to mention the convenient commute times our easy access to Highway 184 and FM 620 provides.



Choose The Baxter at Westwood and live happy! You can find out more details about our apartments in Austin by simply calling to schedule a tour!