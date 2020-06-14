516 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Austin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
864 sqft
NICHOLS PARK IS AN APPEALING CHOICE THAT REFLECTS THE PREVAILING VERVE IN APARTMENT HOME LIVING. Whether you desire urban accessibility or peaceful solitude, look no further.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Village at Western Oaks
56 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1382 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Milwood
56 Units Available
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1338 sqft
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West Oak Hill
16 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Rosedale
45 Units Available
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,507
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
1144 sqft
Right next to MoPac Expressway. Close to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trail, Zilker Park, Univ. of Texas, Seton Medical Center, Highland Park Elementary, Hancock Creek, and Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. Pet-friendly apartments with 9' ceilings, resort-style pool, and on-site storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northwest Hills - Far West
12 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,620
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
30 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Travis Heights
12 Units Available
The Muse at SoCo
1007 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,560
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1461 sqft
Trendy apartments located near several of Austin's finest dining establishments. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Community amenities include a business center and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Riverside
43 Units Available
RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,302
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1271 sqft
A stylish home near the riverfront and the area's best trails. Each home features custom interiors with a walk-in closet, wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. Pool-side cabanas and soundproof jam studio.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Zilker
28 Units Available
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,565
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1184 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Barton Creek, West Bouldin Creek, and Butler Park. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar nearby. Pet-friendly apartments with dedicated parking, expansive dog park, Men's Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning, oversized garden tubs, and energy-efficient washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Heritage
15 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,635
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Barton Hills
30 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,281
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1297 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Austin
24 Units Available
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,730
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1354 sqft
Close to Downtown Station. All apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center and arcade. Property offers direct access to Lady Bird Lake trail.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1242 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,707
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Central East Austin
30 Units Available
Eleven
811 E 11th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,395
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1129 sqft
Close to the Interregional Highway, Loft Park, and Waller Creek. Units have oversized, energy efficient windows, water-saving fixtures, and 10-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a resident recycling program, indoor/outdoor rooftop deck with Downtown and Capitol views, cyber lounge, bike repair workshop and storage, and shaded dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1177 sqft
Peaceful community with lakeside running and walking trail, 24-hour gym and pool. Units feature in-home laundry, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with a dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Parker Lane
13 Units Available
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
Modern apartments have arched doorways and built-in bookshelves. Large kitchens feature granite counters. Community amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Located near the County Club Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Highway 183, near the Arboretum and adjacent to Balcones Country Club. Renovated with modern kitchens, French Doors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Austin
31 Units Available
The Monarch
801 W 5th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,980
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
2760 sqft
Charming, upscale community located in a two-story high-rise in the Market District. On-site amenities including 24-hour dry cleaning pickup, a complimentary coffee bar, and a 24-hour concierge. Gourmet kitchens and stunning views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Austin, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Austin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

