hornsby bend
279 Apartments for rent in Hornsby Bend, TX📍
1 Unit Available
15129 SHELL BARK CV
15129 Shell Bark Cove, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1522 sqft
3-2-2 - 1522 sq. ft. - $1500.00 - 15129 Shell Bark Cv - 3-2-2 -Spacious dining/living/kitchen w/open concept. Kitchen has lots of counter/cabinet space, stove, dishwasher, microwave & pantry closet. Separate laundry room w/garage access.
1 Unit Available
15209 Parrish Lane
15209 Parrish Lane, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
15209 Parrish Lane Available 08/01/20 Very clean updated 3/2/2 house in Austin's Colony - Great 1 story home (built in 2006), 2" blinds, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in most rooms, Family room is open to kitchen and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
15212 Sabal Palm Rd
15212 Sabal Palm Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedroom House - Property Id: 296383 -Newly installed flooring -Kitchen with granite surface -Spacious backyard -close to the Airport Will be available Sunday 06/07/2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
5610 Netleaf Road
5610 Netleaf Road, Hornsby Bend, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1767 sqft
Forest Bluff Single Level 2004-Built 1767sqft 3br+Study/Office & 2 Full Bathrooms ::: Bright & Spacious Floorplan w/ Large Kitchen/Dining Combo & Breakfast Bar open to Familyroom w/ Arcadia Glass Door to Private Backyard backs to field/no homes
1 Unit Available
15000 Guffey DR
15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1220 sqft
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Hornsby Bend
1 Unit Available
12117 Cimaizon Dr
12117 Cimaizon Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1921 sqft
The Harmony is the best floor plan. - Property Id: 291674 Granite counter tops with inset sink, open floor plan, hardwood floors, second living area upstairs. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Austin. 7 Minutes to Airport (ABIA).
1 Unit Available
3409 Tilmon Lane
3409 Tilmon Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1308 sqft
3409 Tilmon Lane Available 06/05/20 CHARMING HOME IN AUSTIN'S COLONY - Charming build by DR Horton. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house! Large open living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances- upgraded gas burner stove.
Results within 5 miles of Hornsby Bend
1 Unit Available
19404 Great Falls Dr
19404 Great Falls Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1472 sqft
Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Briarcreek ~ Open Concept Living ~ Kitchen has Granite Countertops ~ Center Island ~ Built-In Microwave, Gas Stove & Side By Side Fridge (Not Pictured) ~ Walk
1 Unit Available
5608 Victory Gallop Dr
5608 Victory Gallop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2068 sqft
3/2.5 in Del Valle - Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath over 2,000 square feet! Great condition. Large open kitchen to the living room. Gameroom upstairs. Available now! (RLNE5756604)
1 Unit Available
13320 Alysheba DR
13320 Alysheba Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1343 sqft
Fresh interior paint. Wood/vinyl floor throughout, open floor plan w/eat-in kitchen, granite breakfast bar and SS appliances. MBR in back of house provides lots of privacy. Features 1-car attached garage, fenced-in yard with stone patio behind gate.
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.
1 Unit Available
5825 Pinon Vista
5825 Pinon Vista Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5825 Pinon Vista in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
13820 Briarcreek LOOP
13820 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
Fresh paint inside & out, all new wood-look flooring, open floor plan w/big eat-in kitchen with ample storage and SS appliances. MIL plan gives MBR lots of privacy.
1 Unit Available
6200 Seville DR
6200 Seville Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2115 sqft
Mediterranean-style 2 story home with private front courtyard! Dramatic rotunda entry with kitchen opening to the family room making entertaining a breeze.
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
1 Unit Available
12409 Sky Harbor DR
12409 Sky Harbor Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1429 sqft
Rare find! 3 Bedroom single story with study, all hard flooring, no carpet. Close to airport and COTA. 20 Minutes drive to downtown. $1450 for 24 Mos Lease. $1500 for 12 Mos Lease.
1 Unit Available
11305 Malta DR
11305 Malta Dr, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1657 sqft
House in Very Good condition ~ Very Clean ~ Kitchen Open to Living Room with Kitchen Island and open to the Family Room ~ Granite Counters ~ Formal Dining Room at enntrance or can be used as a Studio ~ Nice Covered Back Patio with Private Backyard ~
1 Unit Available
5905 Toscana Avenue
5905 Toscana Ave, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5905 Toscana Avenue in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hornsby Bend
East Cesar Chavez
24 Units Available
Corazon
1000 E 5th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,555
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1002 sqft
Stylish community just minutes from I-35 and the best of Austin. High-end amenities that include a rooftop deck and dramatic skyline views. Walkscore of 91, with interiors that feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Mueller
56 Units Available
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,813
1421 sqft
Special amenities like an on-site gym, game and media room, and swimming pool make these one- to three-bedroom units great for individuals or families. Close to I-35, Mueller Lake Park, Texas State Capitol and more.
Windsor Park
66 Units Available
Mueller Flats
1071 Clayton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
920 sqft
Premier apartments include large patios, quartz countertops and plank flooring. One mile from ACC Highland Campus. Close to downtown shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to I-35, I-290 and I-83.
Cherrywood
28 Units Available
Elan East
2900 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,394
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1140 sqft
Located close to Airport and East Martin Luther King Jr boulevards. Apartments have private laundry facilities, a balcony, and a functional kitchen with stainless steel fridge and range. Pool, gym and clubhouse available.
Pleasant Valley
24 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,299
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1195 sqft
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hornsby Bend rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Hornsby Bend area include Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, Concordia University-Texas, and Southwestern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hornsby Bend from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.
