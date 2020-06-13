323 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,103
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
Just north of Austin lies a hidden gem that provides its community members with a unique and tranquil lifestyle. Discover your own kind of luxury at North Creek Apartments in Hutto, Texas.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
124 Holmstrom St.
124 Holmstrom Street, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2906 sqft
Spacious two story home boasts five bedrooms and 2.5 baths, formal dining, breakfast nook, and plenty of storage. Kitchen opens to living area. Large upstairs alcove is versatile and can be used as an exercise room, library or playroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
129 Steven Street
129 Steven Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1722 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to get a great deal in Hutto! The spacious three bedroom, one story, home features a huge yard, tons of natural light, and is clean and ready to go for the next person to call it home! The owner is also going to cover

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
128 Almquist ST
128 Almquist Street, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1485 sqft
Charming single story with loads of natural light warms up this bright and open floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
300 Will LN
300 Will Lane, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2010 sqft
Come and get it! Incredibly cute, recently remolded home ready for move-in located in the growing Hutto community of Country Estates. Spacious floorplan, perfect for any scenario. New floors, paint, appliances, fixtures, and much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3010 Hanstrom CT
3010 Hanstrom Court, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1362 sqft
Fall in love with the beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a quiet, low-traffic cul-de-sac and the last house on the right. Open kitchen/living room concept, granite countertops, and an INCREDIBLE master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Quail Cir
211 Quail Circle, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1336 sqft
Nice and clean 1 story home in great neighborhood! - Open floor plan. High ceilings and fireplace in family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets, extra room could be game room or formal dining.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
201 Creek Ledge
201 Creek Ledge Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2264 sqft
201 Creek Ledge Dr Hutto, TX. 78634 - Immaculate 4 bed, 2.5 bath in Hutto! Fresh paint throughout, all hard surface floors--no carpet! Formal dining + 2nd living space upstairs. Large master suite with separate tub & shower and walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
308 Meadowside DR
308 Meadowside Drive, Hutto, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1743 sqft
Fresh paint, recent roof, updated fixtures, recent fence, great neighbors. Welcome to this low maintenance house inside and out. NO carpet, hard tile and vinyl floors. Extra study or bedroom in master suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
207 Lucky Clover Lane
207 Lucky Clover Lane, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1835 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths with front bonus room/ office, nursery or potential bedroom with wardrobe or closet addition. Fully furnished and close (under 2 Miles) to the new Perfect Game Site. Close to Toll Roads 130 and 45 Flyover.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
303 Richards Drive
303 Richards Drive, Hutto, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Fully-Furnished 4BR with ABP on Quiet street on Greenbelt (Only One Neighbor!) and walk a half block to park picnic area and playground! Quick access to two toll roads and highway 79! Less than 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Pearsall Lane
1403 Pearsall Lane, Hutto, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2495 sqft
Immaculate Hutto Home minutes from the Dell Diamond and 130 Toll.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridge At Steeds Crossing
1 Unit Available
1600 Darley Arabian way
1600 Darley Arabian Drive, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1758 sqft
1600 Darley Arabian way Available 07/01/20 House for lease in Pflugerville - 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17110 Calipatria Lane
17110 Calipatria Ln, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2204 sqft
17110 Calipatria Ln., Pflugerville, TX 78660 - Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath brand new property. Thoughtfully upgraded throughout, kitchen has large center island, water filtration system, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21609 Gallus Drive
21609 Gallus Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Pflugerville Home! - >>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/UAEE_SvWCfk <<<< Grand open-concept living home in a desirable community and access to the best schools in Pflugerville.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
21624 Urraca Ln
21624 Urraca Lane, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,071
2448 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bath built 2018! Lot's of space, light and privacy. Open kitchen with granite counters and subway tile. Includes washer, dryer and fridge! 2nd living room/flex space upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Augusta Bend Drive
1100 Augusta Bend Drive, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1100 Augusta Bend Drive in Williamson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Pflugerville Acres
1 Unit Available
17000 Arcata AVE
17000 Arcata Ave, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1519 sqft
Beautiful brand new 1 story Ashton Woods home with open floor plan, 3 beds, 2 baths. No carpet, wood and tile floors through out.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
21 Units Available
Century Stone Hill North
1316 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1539 sqft
Residents have full access to the business center, concierge service and internet cafe. Swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
21 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,631
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$983
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.

Median Rent in Hutto

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hutto is $1,243, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,534.
Studio
$1,026
1 Bed
$1,243
2 Beds
$1,534
3+ Beds
$2,079
City GuideHutto
"STOP TRAINS, HIPPO LOOSE IN HUTTO" - Telegraph sent when a hippo got away from its circus troupe.

Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night.

Moving to Hutto

Moving into Hutto shouldn't be a problem because there is continuing growth and development, but rental property is scarce. Most housing is relatively new, but there just aren't very many apartments. Approximately 97 percent of Hutto's housing is detached, single homes. Only about 1 percent of the housing units are apartments, and with demand high, you'll have to start looking well in advance of a planned move in order to secure your place. The apartment complexes that exist are modern, but they're as scarce in Hutto as snowflakes on a December day.

This is small-town living within sight of the big city, so be prepared to fill out an application, provide your rental history and undergo a credit check. You also will be asked for a deposit, perhaps first and last month's rent and, if you have a pet, a pet deposit. Places to live in Hutto range from large buildings to duplexes and townhouses. You'll just have to seek out what you like best and go for it!

Places to live in Hutto

There are variety of communities with varying "flavors." Many offer move-in specials or cost-cutting incentives in order to promote occupancy in the new community. Take advantage of the special offers when you see them.

Neighborhoods

There are three defined neighborhoods in Hutto. Highway 130 runs to the west of the majority of the city, and Highway 79 cuts through the middle. Old Town and the commercial center are south of 79.

City Center: A great place to live, if you can find a place. If the stars are aligned and you act immediately when there's a vacancy, you might score a townhouse in this area, or find a three or four-bedroom house rental. Check with rental agencies or real estate people, and if they discourage you from looking in this area, move on.

FM 685 / County Road 138: This is a newer part of town, and your chances of finding two-bedroom apartments to rent might be a bit better, but not by much. There just are not very many. A staggering 97.6 percent of the housing units are single-family homes, and 95.8 percent of those have three bedrooms or more. More than 91 percent have been built since 2000. Enough statistics for you? Okay.

Route 79 / County Road 132: This is where you have a chance to find a modest rental apartment in an older building. It's a quiet area still, with more single-family, owner-occupied homes than any other type, but you stand a chance if you have time to look and a full measure of patience. Grab whatever you find, if you like it here. Mario's Mexican Restaurant and Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant are in this area.

Living in Hutto

It may be an urban legend, but in Hutto, it's repeated as gospel, and cited as the reason the local high school adopted the Hippo as its mascot. In 1915, so the story goes, the circus train came through town and, while the animals were being fed and watered, a hippopotamus escaped from its rail car and made its way to the local creek. The creek bed was muddy; the hippo enjoyed its mud bath (and its freedom, apparently), and the circus workers had a hard time recapturing the animal. Locals, of course, were much better at rounding up cattle than circus animals, so the warning telegraph was sent out. It all ended well, with the hippo being herded back onto the train, and Hutto residents have been telling the story ever since. The local teams have been known as The Hippos since soon after the incident.

You'll know you're in Downtown Hutto if you can see the giant steer head looking down at you from the roof of the Texan Caf. Some people come for the pie; some come for the large portions of traditional down-home cooking. Some people come for the fried pickle chips. This is a destination restaurant if ever there was one, and it anchors one end of Old Town Hutto, the historic heart of town and a charming visual reminder of the way life here used to be.

Much of Hutto's appeal stems from its old Texas roots. In spite of its growth and its proximity to the city, it feels like a down-home kind of place, from its Hippo to its health and fitness programs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hutto?
In Hutto, the median rent is $1,026 for a studio, $1,243 for a 1-bedroom, $1,534 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,079 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hutto, check out our monthly Hutto Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hutto?
Some of the colleges located in the Hutto area include Central Texas College, Huston-Tillotson University, Saint Edward's University, Temple College, and Austin Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hutto?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hutto from include Austin, Round Rock, Killeen, Pflugerville, and Cedar Park.

