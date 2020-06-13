323 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX

Living in Hutto

It may be an urban legend, but in Hutto, it's repeated as gospel, and cited as the reason the local high school adopted the Hippo as its mascot. In 1915, so the story goes, the circus train came through town and, while the animals were being fed and watered, a hippopotamus escaped from its rail car and made its way to the local creek. The creek bed was muddy; the hippo enjoyed its mud bath (and its freedom, apparently), and the circus workers had a hard time recapturing the animal. Locals, of course, were much better at rounding up cattle than circus animals, so the warning telegraph was sent out. It all ended well, with the hippo being herded back onto the train, and Hutto residents have been telling the story ever since. The local teams have been known as The Hippos since soon after the incident.

You'll know you're in Downtown Hutto if you can see the giant steer head looking down at you from the roof of the Texan Caf. Some people come for the pie; some come for the large portions of traditional down-home cooking. Some people come for the fried pickle chips. This is a destination restaurant if ever there was one, and it anchors one end of Old Town Hutto, the historic heart of town and a charming visual reminder of the way life here used to be.

Much of Hutto's appeal stems from its old Texas roots. In spite of its growth and its proximity to the city, it feels like a down-home kind of place, from its Hippo to its health and fitness programs.