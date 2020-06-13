323 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX📍
Even though this small city of approximately 19,000 is included in the greater Austin / Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, it isn't really a part of the life of the city. Hutto is very much its own place, as Texas towns go. However, it's only 20-some miles from the capital, which qualifies it as a bedroom community if you have a reason to go to the city every day. Working in the city is one thing, and it's also a reason that many people "come home" to Hutto at night.
Moving into Hutto shouldn't be a problem because there is continuing growth and development, but rental property is scarce. Most housing is relatively new, but there just aren't very many apartments. Approximately 97 percent of Hutto's housing is detached, single homes. Only about 1 percent of the housing units are apartments, and with demand high, you'll have to start looking well in advance of a planned move in order to secure your place. The apartment complexes that exist are modern, but they're as scarce in Hutto as snowflakes on a December day.
This is small-town living within sight of the big city, so be prepared to fill out an application, provide your rental history and undergo a credit check. You also will be asked for a deposit, perhaps first and last month's rent and, if you have a pet, a pet deposit. Places to live in Hutto range from large buildings to duplexes and townhouses. You'll just have to seek out what you like best and go for it!
Places to live in Hutto
There are variety of communities with varying "flavors." Many offer move-in specials or cost-cutting incentives in order to promote occupancy in the new community. Take advantage of the special offers when you see them.
There are three defined neighborhoods in Hutto. Highway 130 runs to the west of the majority of the city, and Highway 79 cuts through the middle. Old Town and the commercial center are south of 79.
City Center: A great place to live, if you can find a place. If the stars are aligned and you act immediately when there's a vacancy, you might score a townhouse in this area, or find a three or four-bedroom house rental. Check with rental agencies or real estate people, and if they discourage you from looking in this area, move on.
FM 685 / County Road 138: This is a newer part of town, and your chances of finding two-bedroom apartments to rent might be a bit better, but not by much. There just are not very many. A staggering 97.6 percent of the housing units are single-family homes, and 95.8 percent of those have three bedrooms or more. More than 91 percent have been built since 2000. Enough statistics for you? Okay.
Route 79 / County Road 132: This is where you have a chance to find a modest rental apartment in an older building. It's a quiet area still, with more single-family, owner-occupied homes than any other type, but you stand a chance if you have time to look and a full measure of patience. Grab whatever you find, if you like it here. Mario's Mexican Restaurant and Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant are in this area.
It may be an urban legend, but in Hutto, it's repeated as gospel, and cited as the reason the local high school adopted the Hippo as its mascot. In 1915, so the story goes, the circus train came through town and, while the animals were being fed and watered, a hippopotamus escaped from its rail car and made its way to the local creek. The creek bed was muddy; the hippo enjoyed its mud bath (and its freedom, apparently), and the circus workers had a hard time recapturing the animal. Locals, of course, were much better at rounding up cattle than circus animals, so the warning telegraph was sent out. It all ended well, with the hippo being herded back onto the train, and Hutto residents have been telling the story ever since. The local teams have been known as The Hippos since soon after the incident.
You'll know you're in Downtown Hutto if you can see the giant steer head looking down at you from the roof of the Texan Caf. Some people come for the pie; some come for the large portions of traditional down-home cooking. Some people come for the fried pickle chips. This is a destination restaurant if ever there was one, and it anchors one end of Old Town Hutto, the historic heart of town and a charming visual reminder of the way life here used to be.
Much of Hutto's appeal stems from its old Texas roots. In spite of its growth and its proximity to the city, it feels like a down-home kind of place, from its Hippo to its health and fitness programs.