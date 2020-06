323 Apartments for rent in Hutto, TX

Moving to Hutto

Moving into Hutto shouldn't be a problem because there is continuing growth and development, but rental property is scarce. Most housing is relatively new, but there just aren't very many apartments. Approximately 97 percent of Hutto's housing is detached, single homes. Only about 1 percent of the housing units are apartments, and with demand high, you'll have to start looking well in advance of a planned move in order to secure your place. The apartment complexes that exist are modern, but they're as scarce in Hutto as snowflakes on a December day.

This is small-town living within sight of the big city, so be prepared to fill out an application, provide your rental history and undergo a credit check. You also will be asked for a deposit, perhaps first and last month's rent and, if you have a pet, a pet deposit. Places to live in Hutto range from large buildings to duplexes and townhouses. You'll just have to seek out what you like best and go for it!

Places to live in Hutto

There are variety of communities with varying "flavors." Many offer move-in specials or cost-cutting incentives in order to promote occupancy in the new community. Take advantage of the special offers when you see them.