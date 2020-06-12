Apartment List
490 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Austin, TX

25 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
24 Units Available
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1169 sqft
Near some of Northwest Austin's finest shops and restaurants. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans in every room. Amenities include a movie theater, indoor sports court and two swimming pools.
Downtown Austin
36 Units Available
Whitley
301 Brazos St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
1268 sqft
Located along East 3rd Street in Downtown Austin. Modern apartment block. Homes feature patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, a yoga studio and a media room.
East Oak Hill
22 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Riverside
42 Units Available
South Shore
2005 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
933 sqft
Pet friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from downtown. Easy access to I-35, shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens with granite counters, on-site laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, business center, fitness room, internet cafe, trash valet.
Copperfield
44 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Pecan Springs Springdale
36 Units Available
The Reserve at Springdale
5605 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
934 sqft
The Reserve at Springdale is a forward-thinking multi-family development designed to provide housing for individuals and families earning 60 percent of the area median income.
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Riverside
27 Units Available
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
900 sqft
Cozy homes with large bedrooms and vertical blinds. Property highlights include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and fitness center. By I-35 and bus stops along East Riverside Drive. Near Mabel Davis District Park.
Pleasant Valley
18 Units Available
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1003 sqft
Searching for convenient urban apartment living? Look no further than Hillside Villas, an upscale apartment community located in the heart of Austin, Texas.
Angus Valley
98 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Milwood
3 Units Available
Melrose Place
6511 Melrose Trl, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
900 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from the Apple campus and HWY 183 our community is the perfect blend of proximity and luxury.
16 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
46 Units Available
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1097 sqft
A Thoughtfully Executed Revitalization Of How Austin, TX Apartments Should Be Urbana at Goodnight Ranch understands the desire to want something more eclectic than “standard”, which is why we created the YardHome(R).
46 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
22 Units Available
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1011 sqft
Slide into a sophisticated lifestyle in North Austin. Community has a yoga studio and gym. Relax in the hammock garden or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Units feature quartz counters and 11-foot ceilings.
25 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
838 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Dawson
19 Units Available
Establishment
3501 S 1st St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
950 sqft
Many interior upgrades, including custom window treatments and modern appliances. Close to Millwood Middle School and Woodsedge Learning Center in Kalamazoo. Professional landscaping and golf course views.
36 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Montopolis
67 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
11 Units Available
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
919 sqft
Welcome to The Beckett! Located on the far Eastside of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! The Beckett boasts well-appointed and desirable interiors, such as
19 Units Available
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
Luxury meets convenience with impressive interior features and easy access to Austin through the light rail. Quiet community with large pool, 24-hour gym, a coffee bar and more amenities designed to relax and rejuvenate.
35 Units Available
Milo
3220 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
946 sqft
Milo provides residents with the perfect balance of natural surroundings with cosmopolitan luxuries.

June 2020 Austin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Austin Rent Report. Austin rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Austin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Austin rents decline sharply over the past month

Austin rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Austin stand at $1,184 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Austin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Austin, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Austin

    As rents have increased slightly in Austin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Austin is less affordable for renters.

    • Austin's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Austin.
    • While Austin's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Austin than most other large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Austin is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

