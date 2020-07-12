Apartment List
/
TX
/
austin
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

816 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Austin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
27 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1086 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1146 sqft
Call us today for more information! Mesa Verde boasts a convenience like no other.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
Govalle
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
North Burnet
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,803
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1352 sqft
Prime Austin location just minutes from Arboretum Hills Golf Course, and Lakes Austin and Travis. Quarry tile entries, nine-foot ceilings and oversize garden tubs. Landscaped grounds with clubhouse, fitness center and sauna.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
Montopolis
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Lamplight Village
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
25 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
Crestview
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Riverside
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
St. Johns
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1360 sqft
Conveniently located off Legendary Drive and FM 734 with easy commuting into downtown Austin. Units feature washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community offers a gym, pool and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
Sweetbriar
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1328 sqft
Close to Highway 35, Williamson Creek, McKinney Falls State Park, St. Edward's University, Capital Metro Bus Transit, great shopping at Southpark Meadows, and the South Congress district in the southwest area of Austin. Highly walkable, pet-friendly apartments, Car2Go available at community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Austin, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Austin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustin 3 BedroomsAustin Accessible ApartmentsAustin Apartments under $1,000Austin Apartments under $1,100Austin Apartments under $900
Austin Apartments with BalconyAustin Apartments with GarageAustin Apartments with GymAustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAustin Apartments with ParkingAustin Apartments with PoolAustin Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Austin Cheap PlacesAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Furnished ApartmentsAustin Luxury PlacesAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin