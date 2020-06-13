694 Apartments for rent in Austin, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
189 Units Available
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1485 sqft
Anthem290 is a brand new community capturing Texas Hill Country views, conveniences, and adventure. Savor your surroundings and experience a lifestyle filled with robust amenities, just on the edge of Austin in the hill country.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
23 Units Available
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
888 sqft
Pet-friendly community located convenient to the MoPac Expressway and abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Faux wood blinds and flooring, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Windsor Hills
17 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
North Burnet
17 Units Available
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
We invite you to view the photos of our apartments in Austin below to get a feel for the Lincoln Oaks Apartments lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
18 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
Highland
17 Units Available
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$979
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
804 sqft
Come home to your ideal apartment at Lamar Place where vintage meets modern and luxury meets value. Our unique community is centrally located just off North Lamar in Midtown, in the heart of Austin, close to everything you want or need.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1298 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, pendant lighting, open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings and dual vanities. Tenant discounts for Austin-preferred employers. Community outdoor kitchen, pool, business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
East Oak Hill
31 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1576 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Pleasant Valley
13 Units Available
Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1048 sqft
Located along E Riverside Drive and just yards from S Pleasant Valley Road. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and a bathtub. Pleasant community with both a pool and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
MLK-183
26 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
$
Downtown Austin
29 Units Available
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,227
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1399 sqft
City living with extra amenities. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and bike storage on site. Pets welcome. Furnished, loft-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Hiking, shopping and dining all a mere block away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Georgian Acres
23 Units Available
Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$926
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
848 sqft
Centrally located Austin apartments with a lush, natural setting. Enjoy upscale features such as a patio or balcony and fully equipped kitchen, or relax at the sports court or resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Riverside
10 Units Available
Mesh 1 Apartments
2101 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,215
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Ideal location near I-35, the Colorado River and plenty of conveniences. Stunning, modern design throughout the property includes apartment interiors: in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and more. Car charging stations included.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
Zilker
8 Units Available
COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,755
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Colorado River, Lamar Boulevard Bridge, and Preston Field. Fitness zone with pool views, rooftop sun deck, onsite specialty retail plaza, card-access parking garage on each level, deep soaking tubs, modern solar screens, and valet trash service.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
Riverside
34 Units Available
Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
Beautiful apartments provide stunning views of downtown Austin. Conveniently located close to I-35 and downtown district. Featuring updated fixtures and appliances. Amenities include pool, gorgeous courtyards, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1332 sqft
Located in the Round Rock Independent School District. Close to MoPac Expressway, I-35, Mills Pond Recreation Area, IBM, National Instruments, and shopping at The Domain, La Frontera, and Round Rock Outlets. Gated community with a resort-style pool and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to S MoPac Expressway, University of Texas, ACC Campus, AMD, Freescale, James Bowie High, Boone Elementary, Sunset Valley Village Shopping, Davis Hill Park, Whole Foods, Costco. Half basketball court, complimentary fitness classes, hammock area, walking trails behind property, dog park, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Angus Valley
96 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Austin Northwest Hills above the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, Bridgehead overlooks Lake Austin.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,445
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1432 sqft
Experience a blissful lifestyle when you live at The Saint Mary. Our clean and contemporary design provides an unparalleled living experience for all residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
15 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,290
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1462 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
24 Units Available
Patten East
2239 Cromwell Cir, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
885 sqft
Beautifully manicured grounds in this pet-welcoming community. Saltwater pool, coffee bar and laundry center available. Walk-in closets and private patios or balconies in all units. Minutes from downtown and the University of Texas at Austin.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
884 sqft
An apartment at Terrace Cove means vaulted ceilings, laundry hookups, swimming pool, hot tubs, pet-friendly units, and a 24-hour fitness center. Close to the Williamson Creek Greenbelt and I-35, this property sits in the southeast area of Austin.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Austin, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Austin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

