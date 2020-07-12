/
north austin
542 Apartments for rent in North Austin, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
9 Units Available
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Chateau-style apartments with modern interiors, just minutes from downtown Austin. Parking lot and swimming pool. Quick access to other Austin neighborhoods via nearby Interstate 35. Dog-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
425 sqft
Welcome to The Rundberg West Apartments! Our friendly community is conveniently located in Austin, Texas. With outstanding management and staff, our residents are proud to call The Rundberg West Apartments home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
938 sqft
Luxury community offers pool, gas grill and volleyball court. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Located in the heart of Austin, bordering the Quail Creek Neighborhood Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
938 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 183. Minutes from trendy North Burnet and Anderson Lane restaurants and nightclubs. Features walk-in closets, quartz countertops, vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Meadows Edge
1630 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, expansive closets and fully equipped kitchens are just some of the features of this recently remodeled community. Amenities include pools, sports courts and on-site laundry centers. Just off Research Boulevard in north Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
5 Units Available
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to bars and restaurants. Apartments are spacious and come with decks, refrigerators and dishwashers. Community includes pool, green landscaping and on-site staff.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$900
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Located just off of Highway 183 and the downtown Austin area. Apartments include ceiling fans, premium countertops, subway tile backsplashes, open floor plans and spacious, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$810
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
876 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$852
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10109 Quail Hutch Drive
10109 Quail Hutch Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
10109 Quail Hutch Drive Available 08/10/20 Quail Creek Charmer with lots of extra space! - Quail Creek Charmer with lots of extra space.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9971 QUAIL BLVD
9971 Quail Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find yourself this year living in a sophisticated, pet-friendly residential community that keeps all your needs in mind! There's a wonderful park across the street and you will be within walking distance of public transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
9024 NORTHGATE BLVD
9024 Northgate Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your own private oasis in the heart of Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9524 Quail Village Lane
9524 Quail Village Lane, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1298 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, and 1.5 bathroom unit over at The Park at Quail Creek Community. Remodeled kitchen, updated lighting, fresh paint & carpet cleaned. Garage enclosed off kitchen for extra bedroom or living/work space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9012 Blue Quail Drive
9012 Blue Quail Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2015 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8912 NORTH LAMAR
8912 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
816 sqft
Here at this gorgeous community you can count on your needs and apartment desires being met with ease. Live in the eclectic North Central part of Austin near unique restaurants, coffee shops and stores.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
9621 Covey Ridge LN
9621 Covy Ridge Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Freshly painted two-story townhouse in a quiet well maintained community with a pool. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, Spacious master bdrm with walk-in closet, private patio, and a Washer/Dryer available @ $20 monthly fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9217 SINGING QUAIL DR
9217 Singing Quail Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
9217 Singing Quail Dr. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Condo $1795 - Beautifully updated condo with vaulted wood beam ceilings and wood floors in living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of North Austin
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
54 Units Available
The Grand at the Domain
11009 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,761
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1184 sqft
Welcome to The Grand Residences, a collection of stunning apartment homes within The Domain featuring one and two-bedroom layouts in Austin, Texas. The Grand offers spacious homes and amenities to welcome you home, along with exceptional services.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
67 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
69 Units Available
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,146
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1153 sqft
Minutes from downtown Austin in chic Domain neighborhood filled with shops and dining. Granite and stainless steel kitchen design. Community features bike storage, BBQs, gym and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
35 Units Available
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$908
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
1109 sqft
Air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal, fridge and stove. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, dog park, pool, bike storage and BBQ area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
22 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Plaza at Windsor Hills
9601 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
960 sqft
When you make your home at The Plaza at Windsor Hills, you’ll experience quality, comfortable apartment living without compromising on location.
