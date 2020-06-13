351 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX📍
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
415 JOANNE LOOP
415 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener).
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million
1503 Heep Run
1503 Heep Run, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
Newer Home/ Community Neighborhood-Gym Facility, Pool, and Walking Trail Quiet Neighborhood tucked away on West side of Buda-10 mins from Shopping & Restaurants Easy access to 45 Tollway/130 Tollway Pet free/Non Smoking Interior & Exterior 20
209 Still Hollow CRK
209 Still Hollow Creek, Buda, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2426 sqft
Whispering Hollow stunner! *TWO FULL BATHROOMS upstairs!* Sensationally well-kept & clean home, LOADED w/ upgrades, welcoming curb appeal! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + separate office at front of home & game room/loft area upstairs.
303 El Mirador ST
303 El Mirador Street, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
1 story home on large lot w/great outdoor living including private back yard, playscape, storage and screened-in porch. Home opens to large living room with see-through, stone fireplace & beamed ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Buda
393 NECTAR DR
393 Nectar Dr, Hays County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2114 sqft
393 NECTAR DR Available 07/17/20 393 Nectar Dr. - 5-3-2 - 2114 sq. ft. - $2195.00 - 5 - 3 - 2 w/upstairs family room in Buda! Convenient to IH 35 and 130 Toll. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen.
224 Martha
224 Martha Dr, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
224 Martha Available 07/24/20 224 Martha Buda, TX 78610 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings (RLNE4229854)
251 Wolfberry Path
251 Wolfberry Path, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1704 sqft
- (RLNE2442436)
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
746 Hot Spring Valley
746 Hot Spring Valley, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1901 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Stainless Steel appliances and large center island. Formal dining and living room plus family room.
474 Travertine TRL
474 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Open, Bright Floorplan in Gorgeous conveniently located Buda Community! Stonefield is close to I35, 45 South Austin, Seton Hays Hosp, shopping & recreation! Gorgeous home that backs into the community lake.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.

The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.

Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Buda, the median rent is $840 for a studio, $1,018 for a 1-bedroom, $1,257 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,704 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Buda, check out our monthly Buda Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Buda area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Buda from include San Antonio, Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville, and New Braunfels.
