west oak hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
270 Apartments for rent in West Oak Hill, Austin, TX
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1506 sqft
Close to Zilker Park, Pedernales Falls State Park and area restaurants. This new construction community features the best of modern living. A large outdoor space with a clubroom, ample walking paths and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1310 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments include granite countertops, walk-in closets, garden tubs and sunrooms. Residents have full access of on-site gym, clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Close to US-71, Us-290, Hill Country Galleria and Life Austin Amphitheater.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,165
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1041 sqft
Gated community with one- and two-bedroom homes, located close to Austin Waldorf School and Route 290. Apartments have patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,238
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1327 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1502 sqft
Relax on 20 acres in the Texas Hill Country. These luxury townhomes are brand new and offer gourmet kitchens, garages, and a dog park. Easy access to the Galleria shopping area.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,214
1461 sqft
Located along Highway 290 and close to Seton Southwest Hospital. Modern apartments include modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community includes a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
6718 Silvermine Drive, Unit 1704
6718 Silvermine Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1072 sqft
Available August 8. Lovely condo with creek view and community pool near the Y at Oak Hill. Just off 71, close to 290 and Southwest Pkwy. Fully smart home remotely controlled including keyless entry and Ring doorbell.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Morning Sunrise Cove
7300 Morning Sunrise Cove, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1945 sqft
7300 Morning Sunrise Cove Available 07/14/20 Great South Austin Home! Gated Community! Greenbelt Views! - >>>> Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/y_pd5Gs12aY <<<< Must see 4 bedrooms, 3 bath home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7316 Old Bee Caves Rd
7316 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1555 sqft
Excellent Townhouse in Southwest Region Bee Cave - Property Id: 162958 Listing # 1884835 -This Marvelous Townhouse features everything you need from garage to multi level lay out. Offering 1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8036 Highway 290 W
8036 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5787555)
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8001 HWY. 71 WEST
8001 Texas Highway 71, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1180 sqft
Imagine a setting of country living within the Austin City Limits! This beautiful community features an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5712 Medicine Creek Dr
5712 Medicine Creek Drive, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2939 sqft
Spacious 5 bedroom home in the Oak Hill area! - Gorgeous, spacious home for immediate lease. Light & bright open floorplan. Hardwood & hard tile floors. Granite & stainless in the kitchen along with the island. Two living. Two dinings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7000 CONVICT HILL DR
7000 Convict Hill Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from Oak Hill, Mopac and Highway 290 in beautiful Southwest Austin.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7601 Rialto Blvd
7601 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
212 Cistern WAY
212 Cistern Way, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2600 sqft
New construction in Parten Ranch! Come see this excellent opportunity to live in a home that was just completed. Large one story with all of the bells and whistles! New sod and full sprinkler system included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8554 Red Willow DR
8554 Red Willow Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1716 sqft
Amazing & fully remodeled, highly energy efficient 3/2 w/open floor plan and new everything: granite countertops, cabinets, windows, HVAC, Nest thermostat, fridge, washer/dryer. 2-car garage with a workshop.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8004 W. US 290 Hwy 158485
8004 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
608 sqft
New 2016 | Oak Hill | 1Bd | W/D Incld | *Garage - Property Id: 108295 This fresh luxurious community was built in 2016 and is located in the southwest Austin community of Oak Hill.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8002 US 290 West 158485
8002 US Route 290, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
OAKHILL | 2Bd | Roomate 4plan | W/D Incld | Gated - Property Id: 173322 Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units. 10.8 mi to Downtown Austin 19.5 mi to the Domain 7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria 14.8 mi to ABIA 10.
